Chhavi Mittal Resumes Strength Training Three Weeks After Fibroid Surgery

Chhavi Mittal is slowly finding her way back to her fitness routine after undergoing a laparoscopic myomectomy on August 25. The actor, who has often spoken about her commitment to training and maintaining an active lifestyle, shared a glimpse of her return to workouts.

In the video, the actor was seen doing sumo squats on a Smith machine as part of her light strength training. "Three weeks after my abdominal surgery, I am back to strength training. I am only lifting a quarter of my weight-lifting capacity and completely avoiding compound exercises like conventional deadlifts and squats because core involvement has to be minimal at this point,” she explained.

Chhavi further shared that unlike most people who put on weight when they do not exercise, she loses weight. “When I don't work out, I actually lose weight, contrary to a lot of people who put on weight when they don't work out. Movement is key for me, and when I don't do those movements, I have substantial muscle loss,” she shared.

Talking about her recovery following the surgery, Chhavi revealed that she started taking walks exactly on the fourth day after her surgery. She continued, “I slowly built up from there till today when I'm at the three-week mark. Rehab is always difficult and sometimes painful, but it's important to be in sync with your own body and your surgeon and your own individual benchmarks.”

Sharing the video, Chhavi wrote, "I had a laparoscopic myomectomy on 25th August, with 4 incisions on the abdomen and 25-30 internal stitches. I'm healing well, but I have a lot of restrictions.”

Sharing details about her recovery process, the actor revealed that being mindful instead of being lazy is the key. “The challenge for me is to go slow, and anybody who has lifted weights will relate because the height of lifting is superior to any other height in the world. Slowly getting stronger. Slowly becoming invincible,” she added.

For Chhavi, the recovery process is all about taking things slow, listening to her body, and getting stronger one step at a time.

Also Read | "Hate This": Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Shares Health Update After Fibroid Surgery