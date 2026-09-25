Inside <i>Rocky Aur Rani</i> Star Anjali Anand's Cosy 1BHK Mumbai Home: Vinod Khanna Portrait, Harry Potter Merch, Disco Ball

Anjali Anand is best known for her role as Gayatri, aka Golu, in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She recently featured in Dhamaal 4 and has also worked in Bun Tikki and Bell Bottom.

She made her debut with Untag, a web series. In a recent episode of Food With Farah, she opened the doors to her home for Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. The actor gave them a tour of her one-bedroom apartment, filled with warmth, cinematic touches, and eccentric decor pieces.

Inside Anjali Anand's Mumbai Home

Anjali's home may be small, but it is illuminated with lights, including a dico light, that brighten every corner, instantly making it feel like one of the cosiest homes tucked away amid a snowy landscape, much like the cottage in The Holiday.

The space reflects Anjali's personality: private, shy, and someone who lives on her own terms. The actor has decorated it with pieces she feels deeply connected to. The living room features framed artworks of Michael Jackson reimagined as an Indian and the Mona Lisa portrayed as an Indian queen, gifts from one of her friends.

Unlike ornate celebrity homes filled with chandeliers, imported furniture, and million-dollar artworks, this house reflects Anjali's love for cinema with Harry Potter merchandise and Vinod Khanna portrait. The living room features a two-seater sofa, and behind it stands a full-length mirror and a chest of drawers topped with bags and accessories neatly displayed in transparent cases. To the right sits an old trunk that has been given a second life through a restoration project, alongside a white cabinet filled with bags Anjali has collected from flea markets and her travels around the world.

There are two arches in the room. One leads to the bedroom, while the other opens into the kitchen. The actor's bathroom is decorated in white and pink tones. She revealed that she combined two smaller bathrooms into one larger space. The sink is shaped like a lotus flower, and above it hangs a mirror adorned with seashell details around the frame.

However, the real showstopper is Anjali's bedroom. The private space features a bed placed along the windows. Directly opposite it is a mirror fitted with vanity lights, along with a dressing area neatly organised with makeup and accessories, and a chest of drawers on the side. Beside the bed, the actor uses clothing organisers to stack her clothes, along with two pipes from which she hangs her outfits. "I hate folding clothes," she added.

Farah Khan was also impressed by Anjali's kitchen. Store-bought condiments and bottles were neatly arranged on the counter, spices were labelled and organised, and the space was decorated with fresh and dried flowers.

The actor prepared a batch of delicious noodles that the filmmaker praised, calling them "restaurant-style." Farah even persuaded Anjali to unbox a Birkin bag gifted to her by a dear friend and joked that she could sell it to buy a bigger house.

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