Rashmika Mandanna Owns Milan In A Chic Street-Style Look At Onitsuka Tiger Show

Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves with her fashion appearances on the international stage. The actor recently attended Milan Fashion Week as the official India Brand Ambassador for Japanese heritage fashion house Onitsuka Tiger. She turned heads at the brand's Spring/Summer 2027 show in a playful street-style look.

Rashmika in Her Street Style Best for Milan Fashion Week

Rashmika Mandanna styled a structured mustard-orange corduroy jacket over a blue-and-white striped T-shirt for a relaxed base. The jacket came with chocolate-brown piping running vertically along the seams, pockets and hem. It also featured two large utility patch pockets on the chest and a chunky dark front zipper.

The actor then introduced a school-inspired element with a mint green flared midi skirt. A utilitarian black leather belt with a simple silver-tone buckle cinched her waist tightly over the tucked-in tee. She completed the look with a tan leather crossbody bag, beige knee-high socks and a pair of custom red strappy shoes.

The combination of contrasting colours, classic separates and statement accessories gave her outfit an effortless academic-meets-street-style feel. At the same time, the sporty footwear and relaxed styling stayed true to Onitsuka Tiger's signature style of athletic influences and contemporary fashion.

Makeup And Hair

For makeup, Rashmika opted for a dewy base with a soft satin finish that enhanced her natural skin texture. A delicate sweep of warm peach blush was topped high across the cheekbones.

Her eyes were subtly defined by a clean line of black eyeliner along the upper lash line and a coat of lengthening mascara. A soft wash of neutral beige shadow occupied the lids under neatly groomed brows. The look was completed with a muted mauve-nude lipstick.

Her long hair was styled into relaxed, loose cascading waves that draped naturally over her shoulders. A precise centre parting added structure and modern symmetry to the look.

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