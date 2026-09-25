'Became Brand Ambassador Of Mental Illness': Anupam Kher On Battling Manic Depression

Anupam Kher has starred in more than 500 films and delivered memorable performances. From Tezaab and Ram Lakhan to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, The Kashmir Files, and Metro... In Dino, he has brought a wide range of characters to life on the silver screen.

Irrespective of the character he plays, he remains captivating to watch on screen. It almost makes it difficult to comprehend that he once struggled with a mental health condition. Recently, the 71-year-old actor appeared on Faridoon Shahryar's podcast and revealed that he had suffered from manic depression.

Anupam Kher On Suffering From Manic Depression

Anupam Kher's first book, The Best Thing About You Is You, was released in 2011. The self-help and motivational book was well received.

Around that time, the actor revealed that he was having trouble sleeping. "I could not sleep for days and nights. I went to my eye doctor and told him, 'I can't sleep at night, and when I face the light the next day, my eyes burn. Please give me some eye drops,'" he revealed.

He listened to the actor and respectfully advised him to seek help from a psychiatrist. "I laughed and thought why would a positive person like me need to see a psychiatrist," he recalled.

The eye doctor said that if Kher did not want to visit the clinic, the psychiatrist would be happy to meet him at his home. He remembered visiting the clinic with his book. Since he was not physically unwell, people kept asking him which doctor he was there to see and even clicked selfies with him.

When he went inside the psychiatrist's cabin, he "pompously" asked the doctor to tell him about one of his own problems before the doctor could barrage him with a series of questions.

Anupam Kher sat there for an hour, listening to the doctor's problem and advising him. After that, he got up, presented the psychiatrist with his book and phone number, and arrogantly asked him to contact him whenever he needed help.

Right as the actor was about to leave, he saw the doctor writing something. Upon asking, the healthcare professional told him that he was writing a prescription for him. "You are manic depressive, and optimism is your health issue," the psychiatrist told the Saaransh star.

The doctor explained to him that he had a habit of pushing everything and racing ahead without listening. "I became the brand ambassador of mental illness," Anupam Kher said, adding that he often would not listen to people.

"Even optimism can cause depression. When you are able to tell the whole world how you feel, they can't really frighten you with anything," he said.

The actor added that he is an open book and discloses everything. "At the end of the play, I am the tallest man," he said.

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