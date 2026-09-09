"Don't Want To Look Like A Mess": Karishma Tanna On Postpartum Self-Care

The postpartum phase can be a challenging chapter for new mothers. In the middle of adjusting to life with a newborn, self-care can easily take a backseat. Karishma Tanna, though, is encouraging new mothers to make time for themselves, even if it is through small, everyday rituals.

Sharing a glimpse of her postpartum self-care routine through a Get Ready With Me video, the actor highlighted how taking a few moments to dress up, groom herself and feel good can make a difference while caring for her baby.

The video opened with Karishma coming out of a shower and blow-drying her hair. After styling her hair, she moved on to her skincare routine. Karishma first applied a face serum and massaged it into the skin using her fingers. She then took a face roller and gently rolled upward across her face.

For the next step, she applied a generous amount of hydrating moisturiser on her face, followed by a soothing gel eye cream. She then applied a few drops of concealer under her eyes and used her fingers to blend them in. To finish off her look, Karishma applied some rosy pink lip and cheek tint that gave her a natural flushed look.

Towards the end of the video, Karishma opened up about the reality behind her self-care routine, revealing that she was not actually heading out anywhere. “I just did a video on self-care routines, but I'm going nowhere. I'm just sitting at home with my baby…feeding, expressing, chilling with him,” she said.

Emphasising why she believes self-care matters during the postpartum phase, Karishma added that she wants to feel and look good because her own happiness can have a positive impact on her baby. “I want to feel good, I want to look good. If I'm happy, my baby is going to be happy. I don't want to look like a mess,” she said.

Karishma also acknowledged that finding the motivation to care for oneself is not always easy after having a baby, but she encouraged new mothers to make the effort to pick themselves up.

Also Read | 'Eating, Healing, Pumping': Karishma Tanna Shares Her Postpartum Routine