How Does <i>Toxic</i> Actor Kiara Advani Maintain Her Glowing Skin? Her Beauty Secrets Inside

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the spotlight, courtesy of her latest release, Toxic, starring Yash, in which she portrays the glamorous Nadia. In the film, Kiara is seen flaunting her flawless skin. So, what is the secret behind her flawless skin? In an interview with ELLE India in 2019, Kiara shared some of her skincare secrets.

Revealing how she starts her day, the actor said, "I start my day by drinking a glass of water, as I believe good skin is not simply a matter of DNA but also of your daily food and skincare habits. This is closely followed by a good skincare routine. Our skin needs care, and that starts with basic cleansing and moisturising."

She opened up about her skincare routine.

Talking about her regimen, Kiara said, "A basic but effective skincare routine includes cleansing and moisturisation, and that is something I strictly follow. I wash my face with a gentle gel-based face wash and follow it up with the right moisturiser or serum, depending on my needs. If I have to spend a lot of time outdoors, I make sure I apply a good sunscreen. I also make sure to remove my make-up and, of course, follow a good night-time skincare routine. In fact, I feel that a night-time skincare routine is often overlooked, but it is equally important because your skin heals and repairs itself at night. I use a night cream and serum."

The Kabir Singh actor also shared her idea of beauty.

"Beauty, for me, means having healthy, glowing skin. Even when I am off camera, I like to keep my look natural, with minimal make-up and greater focus on my skin. One thing I have learnt as an actor over the last few years is the importance of following a good skincare routine, eating the right foods, drinking plenty of fluids and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. A combination of all these things is what makes you feel and look beautiful."

When asked if she follows any home remedies, Kiara said, "I love natural face and hair packs. I usually rustle up something from my kitchen. These recipes have been passed down through generations, from my grandmother and mother."

Sharing details of her monsoon skincare routine, she said, "It's important not to forget that we still need good sunscreen. Many people think that because the sun is not shining brightly, they can skip sunscreen, but that's a myth. Using a good sunscreen with a non-oily formula is the way to go. Continue with your daily moisturisation and keep taking care of your skin."

Toxic was released in cinemas on August 26.