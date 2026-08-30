Inside Rajkummar Rao's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Home: Spiral Staircase, Buddha Statue, And A Puja Area

Rajkummar Rao has made quite a name for himself in the film industry. From choosing interesting characters to winning hearts with his impeccable acting skills, he continues to impress audiences. The actor turns 43 on August 31. Ahead of his special day, let's take a look at his abode in Mumbai, where he lives with his wife, actor Patralekhaa, and their daughter, Parvati.

Rajkummar lives in a sprawling triplex in Juhu. The couple's Mumbai home reflects their personalities, blending contemporary design with artistic touches and understated luxury. As reported by Magic Bricks, the triplex offers stunning city views and curated artwork.

Inside Rajkummar Rao's Stylish Rs 44 Crore Triplex In Juhu

As reported by Magic Bricks, Rajkummar Rao purchased the Juhu triplex in 2022 for approximately Rs 44 crore. The property was previously owned by Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he shared screen space in Roohi. The film was released in 2021.

The home spans the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building and covers around 3,456 square feet. The triplex also comes with six parking spaces.

According to Magic Bricks, the actor's home features a thoughtful mix of modern and classic influences. Artistic doors, rich textures, and sophisticated colour palettes have been incorporated into the interiors.

The upper floor is primarily used for entertaining guests and conducting professional meetings. The lower level serves as a more private retreat, where Rajkummar reads scripts, relaxes, and spends time at home. Connecting the different levels is a striking spiral staircase, one of the home's most distinctive architectural features.

An Artistic Living Room

As reported by Magic Bricks, the living room combines rustic warmth with elegant design. Wooden flooring, plush seating, and contemporary artwork create a comfortable yet stylish atmosphere.

One section of the room features large pieces of Indian artwork stretching from floor to ceiling, while another incorporates more modern and experimental décor elements. Blue-toned walls contrast beautifully with white sofas, creating a visually striking space.

The Buddha Statue With A Story

One of the most interesting features of the home is a stone Buddha statue displayed in the balcony area.

According to Magic Bricks, Rajkummar discovered the statue by the roadside during a trip to Thailand. Although bringing it back to India was reportedly challenging, the actor felt it was worth the effort because of the calm and peaceful presence it brings to the home.

The balcony offers sweeping views of Mumbai's skyline and is decorated with numerous potted plants that bring a sense of calm to the urban setting.

A Cosy Reading Corner

The actor's home also includes a comfortable reading nook positioned beside large windows.

Filled with natural light and decorated with soft cushions, the corner offers an ideal space for reading and relaxation. Quirky artwork, decorative pieces, and motivational quotes displayed throughout the home add a personal touch to the interiors.

A Functional Yet Stylish Dining Area

Beyond the entrance lies a dining space designed with practicality and aesthetics in mind.

As reported by Magic Bricks, the room features a modern palette of wooden and grey tones. Contemporary artwork adds character to the space, while a high table with bar stools gives the area a chic feel.

A Serene Bedroom

The bedroom follows a more minimalist design approach. Soft blue tones, elegant wallpaper, neutral flooring, and classic furnishings create a peaceful environment. White pillars and traditional bedside lamps lend the room a timeless feel while maintaining the home's overall sophisticated aesthetic.

A Private Home Gym

Fitness is an important part of the couple's lifestyle, and their residence includes a fully equipped private gym. As reported by Magic Bricks, the workout space contains weights and exercise equipment required for intensive training sessions.



Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also have a beautiful puja area in the house.

From its art-filled interiors and dramatic spiral staircase to its peaceful balcony and private gym, Rajkummar Rao's Juhu residence reflects both style and functionality.



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