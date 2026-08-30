'There Were Days I Cried': Nimisha Sajayan On Losing Weight After Gaining 14 Kg For <i>Babita Singh Reporting</i>

Actor Nimisha Sajayan recently took to social media to share a heartfelt note about gaining 14 kg for her role in Babita Singh Reporting and the challenging weight-loss journey that followed. She also posted a series of before-and-after photos documenting her transformation.

Nimisha Sajayan On Gaining Weight For Babita Singh Reporting

Taking to Instagram, she began her post by writing, "Gained almost 14 kgs for this character (58 kg to 72 kg). And honestly, the weight-loss journey that followed was a whole different story."

"The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration, and so many moments when I genuinely felt like I couldn't do it. There were days when I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry, saying, 'I can't do this any more.'"

Thanking her trainer, she added, "@ali_shifas_vs, if it wasn't for you, I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock throughout this entire journey. You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up, and patiently reminded me to trust the process."

"You never judged me for the bad days or made me feel guilty for struggling. You were simply there every single day. There were days when I was frustrated, tired and ready to quit. But somehow, you always found a way to make me show up the next day and try again."

Shedding light on the experience, she concluded, "Looking back, I realise the journey wasn't just about losing weight. It was about patience, trusting the process and, most importantly, having the right person beside you. You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system, thank you, Shifukka, for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn't have done this without you."

About Nimisha Sajayan's role In Babita Singh Reporting

The story revolves around Babita 'Baby' Singh (Nimisha Sajayan), an underconfident people-pleaser who works as a police officer in Madhya Pradesh. Her work-life balance has gone completely awry as she struggles to visit her in-laws because her leave requests keep getting rejected. Out of desperation, she takes the blame for a fabricated charge and earns herself a two-week suspension, which ironically becomes the only way she can travel to Rewa with her husband for her sister-in-law's baby shower.

Up to this point, the film appears to be a straightforward domestic drama. However, the underlying tension begins to surface when Babita arrives in Rewa and runs into her childhood friend, Bansi (Barun Sobti). The encounter is marked by visible tension and hints of unrequited love. Clearly still fond of Babita, Bansi asks her to meet him later, but she declines, choosing instead to fulfil her responsibilities towards her in-laws.

It is here that the film delivers one of its most poignant messages: "Kal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare toh ab."

The following day, Babita learns that Bansi has been murdered.

What follows is a gripping investigation led by Babita, who becomes determined to uncover the identity of the killer.

Babita Singh Reporting is currently streaming on Prime Video.