From 67 To 57 Kg: Dietitian Shares 8 Habits She Avoided To Lose 10 Kg

Weight loss is often made to look more complicated than it really is. From cutting out carbs and following strict diets to spending hours doing cardio, there is no shortage of advice on what you should and should not do when trying to lose weight.

But sustainable weight loss does not always mean making extreme changes. Sometimes, it can come down to simple habits that you can actually stick to. Eating a little slower, keeping an eye on portions, staying active through the day and not stressing over one indulgent meal can all be part of the process.

A dietitian named Wardah recently shared her own weight loss journey on Instagram. She revealed that she went from 67 kg to 57 kg and listed eight habits she skipped while working towards her goal.

Here are the eight habits Wardah says she skipped:

1. Eating too quickly

Wardah said she stopped finishing her meals in five minutes and started taking around 15-20 minutes to eat. She said this helped her feel full with less food.

2. Cutting out roti and rice

Instead of removing carbs, she focused on portion control. As Wardah put it, “Fat loss = calorie deficit, not carb elimination.”

3. Following a “perfect clean diet”

She did not try to eat perfectly all the time. Wardah followed an 80-20 approach and avoided the all-or-nothing mindset that can lead to overeating.

4. Checking her weight every day

Wardah pointed out that body weight can change because of water, sodium and hormones. Instead of focusing on daily numbers, she looked at weekly trends.

5. Doing endless cardio

She did not rely on long cardio sessions. Instead, she increased her daily movement, including walking, taking more steps, and simply staying active.

6. Using fat burners and detox drinks

Wardah skipped these and focused on protein and whole foods to stay fuller for longer.

7. Thinking one bad meal ruined everything

She avoided the “I messed up, now it's over” mindset. According to her, one meal does not erase your progress. Consistency matters more.

8. Skipping meals to save calories

Rather than starving herself earlier in the day, Wardah kept her meals regular and balanced to avoid getting overly hungry later.

If you are also on a weight loss journey, you can try these simple tips and see if they work for you.



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