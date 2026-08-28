A Tour Of Neena Gupta's Mumbai Home Filled With Expensive Art, Memories, And Quiet Luxury

Neena Gupta is one of the most prolific actors in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning over four decades. She has featured in films like Badhaai Ho, Junoon, Vadh, Uunchai, and more. The actor's upcoming project is Chumbak, a comedy family drama starring Helly Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, and Sumeet Vyas, among others.

The series will be released on Netflix on September 10, 2026. While the actor is currently busy promoting the series, we can't help but share a glimpse of her stunning home in Mumbai. About seven years ago, Neena and Masaba Gupta featured in an episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is, and the actor revealed that she chose her current house because it is just a minute away from the beach.

The designer revealed, "I think we also picked this house because there is enough noise around. We bought it because of the bustle and hustle."

Inside Neena Gupta's Home

Neena Gupta's home has a classic decor style that reflects her taste. The walls are painted in muted tones, and vibrant artwork adds a pop of colour, making the space look luxurious without any drama or undue opulence.

While the mother-daughter duo chose this house because of the surrounding noise, it exudes calmness and warmth. It also helps to note that the designer has a knack for playing with colours. She explained that she added colour to the house using one-of-a-kind cushion covers.

Neena's home has a wooden art piece in the living room that used to be finished in dark wood, but Masaba got it painted white. Beside it is a paintbrush gifted to the actor by MF Husain. The handle bears the artist's signature.

The living room features a giant powder-blue sofa. It looks comfortable and can accommodate a large gathering, which is perfect since Neena and Masaba love to host friends and loved ones at their humble abode. It is one of the actor's favourite spaces in the house. She loves to read books and scripts there and also enjoys her morning tea in the same spot.

The walls also feature posters of Neena's films, and the entire home is decorated with family pictures. Masaba explained that they picked a few signature pieces that could stand out without cluttering the space. "There is a lot of empty space. The walls have minimal paintings. We have large windows with just planters, but not too many," Masaba added.

The home has white and brown wooden furniture, providing ample storage while creating a harmonious blend of earthy tones. Beside the dining table hangs a vibrant painting by Lalita Lajmi. "This is the first expensive painting I bought from her, my first expensive painting, which I am very proud of," Neena shared.

The mother-daughter duo also shared that they love purchasing old furniture from the market and painting it white.

Neena's bedroom is quite minimal. The bed is at the centre, and a huge cupboard in a teak finish is installed right behind the door. The actor shared that the almirah is quite old and has travelled with her from two previous homes. The window overlooks planters in the balcony, a comfortable recliner is placed in front of the bed, and the walls feature family portraits.

There is also a glam room with wardrobes all around, bangles stacked on a wall-mounted holder, a dressing table, and a pretty green door. Neena Gupta's home is an example of quiet luxury, reflecting the personality of the person who owns it.

Also Read | Inside Toxic Star Nayanthara's Real Estate Portfolio: Chennai Home-Studio, Hyderabad Properties, And More