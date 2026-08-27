Asin Shares Daughter Arin's Onam Moments As She Makes A Beautiful <i>Pookalam</i>

Asin gave fans a rare look into her family life by sharing pictures of her daughter Arin celebrating Onam. The actress, who has kept her personal life away from the spotlight since leaving films, shared a few special family moments.

In the pictures, Arin can be seen making a Pookalam, a traditional flower design made during Onam celebrations. Asin watched her daughter create the colourful design, while her husband, Rahul Sharma, helped the little girl. Arin looked adorable in a traditional yellow-orange outfit. She sat surrounded by flowers as she worked on the design.

Asin shared several pictures on her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Arin was seen flaunting her long, thick hair as she worked on the colourful flower decoration, while her father, Rahul Sharma, stood beside her. Rahul did not take over the activity and allowed Arin to do it herself.

The actress claimed, “This year I stepped back and let her take over the Pookalam completely.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

In another picture, Asin showed that she had taken a step back and was simply watching Arin work. She shared that she was in spectator mode while her daughter took full control of making the flower decoration.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Here, Arin is seen carefully placing different flowers to create a beautiful Pookalam for Onam. She used colourful flowers such as marigolds and roses, which she arranged with care.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Asin started her acting career in the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She went on to become one of the popular actresses in South Indian cinema before making her entry into Bollywood. In 2008, she made her Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan in Ghajini. She later appeared in several hit Hindi films while also working in Tamil and Telugu movies.

After Asin and Rahul Sharma got married in 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter, Arin, in October 2017. Since then, she slowly moved away from the film industry and focused on her family life.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala, 'Ex-Rebel Without A Cause', Has A Message For Gen Z