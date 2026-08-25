Chinese Singer Liu Yu Turns Manish Malhotra's Runway Couture Into A Gender-Fluid Fashion Statement

Fashion has always found ways to transform familiar silhouettes into something unexpected. Chinese singer and dancer Liu Yu has proved it once again as he stepped out in a breathtaking Manish Malhotra couture creation that looks straight out of a dream. The star recently unveiled a dramatic new look from the designer's 2026 MĀA - Paris Haute Couture Collection. Although the outfit was presented as womenswear on the runway, it found a fresh, gender-fluid identity in the singer.

The look was built almost entirely in flowing, lightweight ivory fabric. Rather than following a conventional fitted silhouette, the ensemble highlighted an elongated shape with volumes of fabrics cascading around the body. The ensemble came with a plunging neckline with multiple layers wrapped around the torso before flowing down to touch the ground.

The exceptionally oversized sleeves added more character to the look. They extended far beyond natural proportions, functioning as additional draped panels that resembled an angelic wing-like silhouette. The most striking detail of the look was the multicolour floral embroidery.

Clusters of tiny flowers in pink, red, blue, lavender, and peach were accompanied by delicate green foliage. The embroidery adorned the shoulders, lapels, and waist and came down along the long vertical panels of the outfit. Instead of covering the entire outfit, the embroidery was strategically placed along the edges to create a thoughtful contrast between the ivory expanse and the botanical detailing.

The outfit also came with a hood that further added to the angelic appeal of the look. Sharing pictures and videos of the look, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Singer Liu Yu in @manishmalhotraworld, wearing a creation from our MĀA — Paris Haute Couture Collection 2026 @hautecoutureweek at a recent event.”

The designer continued, “First envisioned on the Paris runway as womenswear, the creation finds a new expression on Liu Yu @into1_liuyu_, a beautiful reminder that couture, at its most instinctive, transcends convention. Sculpted in ethereal ivory, sweeping pleats bloom with delicate florals in blush, crimson and verdant hues. MAA is rooted in emotion, and emotion is universal, unbound by gender, geography or form.”

Liu Yu allowed the couture to remain the focus by skipping any statement jewellery. His hair was styled in soft, tousled layers, and makeup featured subtle glam with defined eyes and rosy lips, highlighting an exceptionally romantic look.

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