From 63 Kg To 55 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares 8 Habits That Helped Her Lose 8 Kg

Losing weight does not always have to mean following restrictive diets or pushing yourself through extreme workout routines. For many people, making small and consistent changes to their everyday habits can be a more manageable way to work towards their goals.

One woman has now shared her own experience after losing 8 kg without taking an extreme approach to weight loss. She made changes in her daily routine and the way she approached food and exercise.

Content creator Shivani Agarwal revealed eight th ings that helped her stay consistent and make progresswithout feeling like she had to overhaul her entire lifestyle.

1. Never Cut Out Junk Food Completely

"If I wanted a burger, I ate it. Because restricting it only made me binge later. I just ate it, enjoyed it, and moved on," the influencer said. Losing weight is easier when you practice realistic habits.

2. Walked Every Single Day

"Even if it was just 10–15 mins. No pressure for 10k steps. Some days were low, some better—but I showed up anyway," she added. Try to reach 7,000 to 12,000 steps every day to see steady fat loss.

3. Kept Dinner Lighter On Carbs

Shivani said she did not follow a strict approach but instead made smarter food choices. She reduced her intake of rice and roti at night while adding more protein through foods such as eggs, paneer, dal and chicken.

4. Started Eating Slowly

"Earlier I'd finish food in minutes. Slowing down helped me actually realize I'm full—and I naturally ate less," she shared. Your stomach takes about 20 minutes to send fullness signals to your brain.

5. Water Before Every Meal

She made it a habit to drink a glass of water before meals. This simple change helped her manage her portions more effectively.

6. Stopped Weighing Every Day

Shivani also stopped weighing herself every day as it was negatively affecting her mindset. Instead, she chose to check her weight once a week. It felt more manageable and helped her maintain a healthier perspective on her progress

7. Fixed Sleep Schedule

The influencer prioritised getting enough sleep after realising how much it affected her progress. She found that poor sleep led to increased cravings and made it harder to stay in control.

8. Stopped Procrastination

"One bad meal didn't ruin anything anymore. I just kept going like nothing happened—and that made the biggest difference," she said.

Also Read | Influencer Shares How She Lost 9 Kg In 8 Weeks: Boiled Eggs, Strength Training And 10,000 Steps