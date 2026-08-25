Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Claims Her 'Tiranga' Outfit Violated Flag Code At Miss Universe India 2026

Urvashi Rautela has reacted to the controversy that erupted after she wore a Tiranga-inspired outfit at the Miss Universe India 2026 event.

Details

The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2026 was held at Zee Studios in Jaipur on 23 August. Urvashi Rautela, a former Miss Universe India, was part of the judging panel alongside India's first Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha, environmentalist and film producer Pragya Kapoor, and former Miss India Universe and Miss Universe runner-up Celina Jaitly. For the prestigious event, Urvashi opted for a Tiranga-inspired outfit, which did not sit well with a section of the internet.

How The Internet Reacted

One user wrote, "Wearing the actual Indian national flag as clothing or printing the flag directly on dress material is not allowed under the Flag Code of India," while another commented, "Not good."

Other comments read, "Nice, but shouldn't wear it," "It's an insult," and "Ye kya mazak hai desh ki shaan ke saath?"

One user posted a detailed comment explaining why, in their view, she should not have worn the outfit. The comment read, "Using the Indian national flag as a body garment or letting it touch and trail on the floor is illegal and considered an act of disrespect. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (specifically Section 2) treats intentional disrespect, defilement, trampling, or bringing the national flag into contempt in public view as a criminal offence."

"Explanation 4 and Section 2(e) of the Act explicitly state that the flag must not be used as part of a costume, uniform, or accessory worn below the waist, nor can it be printed or embroidered on undergarments, handkerchiefs or dress material."

"The Flag Code of India, 2002 further mandates that the flag must never intentionally touch the ground, floor or water. Any person found guilty of treating the national flag with disrespect under these provisions can be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both."

What Urvashi Rautela Said

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Urvashi said, "I carry my country with me not merely as a nationality, but as a part of my identity. I wanted to wear something that didn't merely tell people where I came from but communicated what India means to me. That is where this couture came from."

She further added, "The silhouette, the placement of the colours, the embellishment, the detailing and the construction were all interpreted as fashion. So it wasn't simply about putting three colours on a dress. It was about transforming a national sentiment into an artistic expression."

Reacting to the criticism, she said, "There are several visible differences between the Indian National Flag and this gown. The most important point is that the gown is not a literal reproduction of the National Flag; it is a couture interpretation using tricolour-inspired elements."

She added, "The differences in colour shades, orientation, proportions, materials, and especially the central emblem are substantial and intentional for theatrical stage impact under coloured lights. The gown is a theatrical, high-fashion homage that borrows the three colours and a chakra-like central motif.

"It deliberately alters the shades, turns the horizontal bands vertical, changes the emblem into a piece of jewellery, and covers everything in sequins and fringe so that it reads as glamorous couture under stage lights rather than as a national flag. The orange is not true saffron, the green is a different shade, and the emblem differs from the official specifications."

The outfit was created by Belarusian designer Darya Chermashentseva of DASHA Fashion Couture.

Indian Flag Code

The Government of India's Flag Code of India, 2002, outlines the rules and regulations governing the use of the national flag.

As per the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, "the Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description, nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, or any dress material."

The Act also states that "the Flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water."



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