Fat Loss Expert Shares A 5-Day Gym Plan To Burn Excess Body Fat

Our sedentary lifestyle causes more trouble to our bodies than we realise. Sitting in a chair and working on a screen for long hours accumulates lots of fat around our waist and belly area. It may lead to heart and other health concerns.

A fat loss expert, though, has offered us a solution. Prabal Sharma has shared his workout routine to help lose excess body fat.

Sharma shared a day by day gym plan that includes a variety of exercises for different muscle groups. He also focused on staying consistent with exercise while working towards a healthier body.

According to Sharma, Monday should focus on the upper body. The workout starts with incline dumbbell bench presses. This is followed by wide grip cable rows to train the back. Machine flys are included for the chest, while straight arm pulldowns help target the back and upper body.

For the shoulders, Sharma recommends dumbbell lateral raises and cable face pulls. The routine then moves to the arms with barbell bicep curls and skull crushers.

Tuesday is for legs with machine hip abductor, followed by deadlifts, leg presses, leg extensions for the front of the thighs, hamstring curls for the back of the legs, standing calf raises and session ends with cable crunches.

Thursday is a push workout that mainly targets the chest, shoulders and triceps. The session begins with an incline dumbbell bench press, then pec flies are added for the chest. For the shoulders, the routine includes lateral raises and shoulder presses. The workout finishes with two triceps exercises, overhead rope extensions and triceps pushdowns.

Friday is a pull workout for back, shoulders and biceps. It starts with a chest supported bent over row, followed by lat pulldowns. Shrugs and reverse flys are also included. The workout then moves to the arms with preacher curls and cable hammer curls. It ends with wrist curls to give extra attention to the forearms and wrists.

Saturday is another leg workout and is mostly the same as Tuesday's routine. Instead of doing a leg press, he recommends doing squats.

Prabal Sharma suggests doing around 8 to 12 repetitions for each exercise. Keep using the same weight as you get stronger and aim to reach 12 repetitions in every set. Once you can complete all sets with 12 repetitions comfortably, increase the weight.

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