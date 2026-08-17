From 147 Kg To 109 Kg: How This Fitness Influencer Lost 38 Kg With The One-Meal-A-Day Diet

Weight loss requires a disciplined approach to diet and exercise. Daily food choices, calorie count, and exercise all contribute to weight-loss goals. Content creator Jeffin has recently shared in an Instagram post how he lost 38 kilos. For Jeffin, the reason behind his weight loss was to be a healthy father to his future kid.



Jeffin said in his post that he had always been a huge foodie, but his love for unhealthy snacking was taking over his life. He struggled with his weight for years. “In 2018, I lost 35 kilos, only to watch every gram creep back. In 2022, I trimmed down again for my wedding, but after moving to Hyderabad, the stress caught up and the scale shot right back up,” the content creator wrote.



Jeffin mentioned that his weight became a “painful topic," with even friendly advice by people adding to his stress. Last year, he hit his “heaviest point," weighing 147 kgs. He was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Due to his blood sugar levels and weight, his lifestyle put Jeffin at “immediate risk for a stroke," he claimed.



This became a turning point in his life. Jeffin and his wife Rincy started talking about having a kid and vowed that the child would have the healthiest parents. This started their fitness journey. The couple slowly shed 48 kilos together.



The couple used intermittent fasting to achieve their weight loss goals. “From Monday to Friday, we locked in strict intermittent fasting with zero snacking. She shifted to two structured meals a day, while I committed to One Meal A Day (OMAD).” Jeffin is now down to 109 kilos and still working on his diet and exercise.



“We are still working toward our final targets, but breaking through the mental darkness together to build a healthy, positive home for our future child makes every single day worth it,” he wrote.





From 147 Kg To 109 Kg: Jeffin's Weight-Loss Journey Took A Team Effort

OMAD is a type of intermittent fasting that restricts a person's calorie intake to a single meal or a short time period, like one hour. According to Healthline, OMAD can include either having just one meal and no other food intake for the rest of the day or having one meal and consuming limited amounts of food during fasting periods.



This diet leads to a calorie deficit, meaning the body is consuming fewer calories than it burns. This can lead to weight loss.

Other health benefits include lower blood sugar and inflammation levels as well as a reduced risk of heart disease risk factors. The diet is not appropriate for children and teens, older adults, people with eating disorders and pregnant or breastfeeding women.



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