From 10,000 Steps To 8 Hours Of Sleep: Woman Reveals How She Lost 20 Kg

Weight loss journeys rarely look the same for everyone. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another. Making lasting changes often comes down to finding habits that are realistic enough to stick with over time.

One woman who has lost 20 kg is now sharing the lessons from her own journey and the habits that helped her stay on track. Shavanee Goyal opened up about the changes she made and her top tips for anyone looking to approach weight loss in a more sustainable way.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shavanee said, "If I gained all the 20 kgs I've lost back, here's everything I would do to lose it from the very start again."

Shavanee's Tips For Sustainable Weight Loss

1. "I would walk at least 10,000 steps every day"

Walking 10,000 steps a day is an excellent baseline for weight loss. It burns roughly 300 to 500 calories, depending on your body weight and pace. However, simply hitting this number will not guarantee weight loss unless you combine it with a caloric deficit.

2. "I would strength train at least four times a week"

Strength training can support weight loss by building muscle mass, which can increase your metabolic rate. When you build lean muscle, your body burns more calories, including while resting.

3. "I would drink 2.5 to 3 litres of water in a day"

Proper hydration can prevent your body from confusing thirst with hunger and may help reduce accidental overeating. You can substitute all your sodas, juices and sweetened coffee intake with water. This single swap can help reduce your daily calorie intake.

4. "I would prioritise protein in every single meal"

Prioritising protein in your meals can help satisfy hunger better than carbohydrates or fats. Protein helps preserve muscle mass and requires more energy to digest than carbohydrates or fats. When you consume enough protein, it can support muscle maintenance during a caloric deficit.

5. "I would sleep for at least eight hours a day"

Getting enough sleep can help regulate hunger and appetite. On the other hand, consistently getting too little sleep may increase hunger and cravings for high-calorie foods the next day.

Mastering these five pillars – steps, strength, water, protein and sleep – can help make your weight-loss journey more sustainable rather than relying only on willpower.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.