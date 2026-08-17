Inside <i>Awarapan 2</i> Star Disha Patani's Rs 6-Crore Mumbai Home: Sea-View Balcony, Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

Disha Patani is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. Her latest release, Awarapan 2, in which she stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, hit cinemas on 14 August. Within just three days of its release, the film grossed Rs 110.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Away from the spotlight, Disha is also known for her elegant lifestyle and thoughtfully designed homes. The actor owns properties in Mumbai, including a premium apartment in Khar and a sea-facing residence in Bandra that reflects her preference for simple, modern interiors.

Disha Patani has expanded her real estate portfolio with investments in some of Mumbai's most sought-after residential locations. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the actor purchased a luxury 4BHK apartment in Khar's upscale Rustomjee Paramount project for nearly Rs 6 crore.

Spread across approximately 1,118.9 sq ft on the 16th floor, the apartment is said to include two dedicated parking spaces. Located in one of Mumbai's prominent residential neighbourhoods, the property is considered a valuable addition to the actor's investment portfolio.

Bandra Sea-Facing Home

Estimated to be worth between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore, according to The Economic Times, the residence offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai's skyline

The apartment showcases a clean and understated aesthetic. A predominantly white colour palette creates a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the home. White walls, furniture, and curtains are complemented by wooden accents and indoor plants, adding warmth and balance to the minimalist design.

Balcony Overlooking The Arabian Sea

One of the standout features of the Bandra residence is its spacious balcony. Designed as a relaxing outdoor retreat, the area features wooden flooring, dark cane furniture, and a matching swing.

Large potted plants bring greenery to the space, while unobstructed views of the sea and surrounding high-rises enhance its appeal. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the apartment, making the balcony an ideal place to unwind.

The outdoor area also serves as a comfortable spot where Disha spends time with her pets, further highlighting the home's relaxed and personal atmosphere.

A Home Shared With Her Pets

Disha is widely known for her love of animals and shares her home with four pets. Her furry family includes dogs Bella and Goku, along with cats Jasmine and Keety.

The actor often features her pets on social media, and they even have a dedicated Instagram account. Their regular appearances give fans occasional glimpses into her life away from film sets and public appearances.

Bedroom Reflects Comfort And Simplicity

The bedroom continues the home's soft and calming design theme. Sheer white curtains frame large windows, allowing natural light to enter while maintaining privacy.

Decorative elements such as fairy lights, soft rugs, and a low-profile bed create a warm and cosy setting. Over the years, the room's decor has evolved, with additions including wall decals and nature-inspired wallpaper that add character without overwhelming the neutral palette.

Cotton fabrics and subtly patterned furnishings introduce touches of colour while preserving the room's understated aesthetic.

Minimalist Living Room With Natural Elements

Disha's living room follows the same clean and contemporary design language seen throughout the home. Marble flooring, white-panelled walls and wooden furniture create an elegant yet welcoming environment.

An ivory-coloured sofa and beige curtains complement the neutral interiors, while indoor plants and books add personality to the space. A black pouffe provides contrast, breaking up the lighter tones and enhancing the room's overall visual appeal.

A Reflection Of Her Personal Style

From carefully curated interiors to sea-facing views and pet-friendly spaces, Disha Patani's Mumbai homes reflect a lifestyle centred on comfort, simplicity, and modern design. While luxurious in both location and value, the residences stand out for their warm, lived-in feel rather than excessive opulence, offering a glimpse into the actor's life beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry.



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