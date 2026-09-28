Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Advises Women To Learn Shooting For 'Self-Defence', Shares 9 Rules

Khushboo Patani has a message for girls looking to be more confident about their safety: learn how to protect yourself. The former Indian Army officer recently shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed using an air pistol for self-defence and demonstrated how it works.

Khushboo, sister of actress Disha Patani, explained that an air pistol uses CO₂ to propel a pellet instead of gunpowder or a conventional cartridge. She also encouraged girls who are considering one for the first time to learn how to handle it properly at a nearby shooting range.

Khushboo said, "You can buy this, keep this with yourself, and protect yourself; don't depend on anyone. Otherwise, what's happening in India will not end. It costs Rs 60,000-70,000 and it's good. You can train to use it in your nearby shooting range."

She also spoke about some things people should keep in mind before buying an air pistol. She advised against purchasing one online and suggested visiting a local district dealer instead. According to her, buyers should choose a model they can comfortably handle, with its weight being an important factor.

"Never buy online. Always go to a local district dealer; connect with them. They have every type of CO₂ air pistol; buy only what you can actually handle in speed, so weight is important. Real or not real, only a responsible person should buy and only for self-defence. Learn to shoot a pistol at a local shooting range; learn to remove it from your purse/pocket directly in speed without seeing the air pistol," she said.

Along with the video, Khushboo added a disclaimer, making it clear that her post was about self-defence and responsible use. Her caption read, "Disclaimer: Only for self-defence. This is not a toy, no matter if it is real or not; you must use it wisely and responsibly. 177 Air Pistol Glock 17 Gen 4 for educational purposes only."

She further said that people should consider their budget as well as the range and impact of different options. Khushboo also advised people to ask dealers about the calibre before buying one.

While discussing self-defence, she referred to Article 21 of the Constitution and its provision relating to the protection of life and personal liberty. She also stressed that an air pistol should not be treated casually and said it should only be considered in a "do or die situation".

For Khushboo, the conversation also focused on confidence. She urged girls not to think of themselves as weak and said self-confidence can grow with time. She ended by stressing that her advice was "only for self-defence" and that such products should always be used responsibly.



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