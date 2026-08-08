From MMA To Dance: Disha Patani Shares What Drives Her Fitness Journey

Disha Patani is known not only for her films but also for her strong fitness routine. The actress often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media.

From weight training at the gym to dance and MMA, Disha likes to try different forms of exercise instead of following the same routine every day. For her, fitness is not only about looking good on screen. Being stronger also helps her perform difficult stunts and learn new skills.

Recently, Disha talked about what keeps her motivated to work out. She explained that getting stronger encourages her to improve at activities she enjoys.

In a conversation with Tata Play Fitness, Disha Patani said, “There are a few things that I do. Apart from weight training or gym, which are MMA or dance, or a few skills I want to learn, I feel like if I'm stronger, I can pull them better, I can be better in those things. I think that really motivates me.”

The actress explained that she balances her diet and fitness while managing her work.

“Depends on the scene. If I have a body shot, I'll be reducing my water intake, I'll be reducing my carb intake or increase depending on how if i want to put on muscle or lose some weight. But I think it's very constant, like diet and weight training goes hand in hand,” Disha Patani explained.

Disha Patani has earlier explained to ETimes that fitness is a personal part of her life. She does not exercise just to achieve a certain body shape; she works out because she enjoys it and feels good while doing it.

“It makes me feel stronger, gives me more energy and also helps me mentally. A lot of the action work I do wouldn't be possible if I wasn't training consistently.”

After her appearance in Welcome To The Jungle, Disha Patani will be seen in Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

Also Read | When Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Sadie Sink Revealed Why She Decided To Go Vegan At 14