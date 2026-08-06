Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Vision In Custom Manish Malhotra Lehenga With Intricate Metallic Embroidery

Jacqueline Fernandez once again proved why she remains a style icon. The actress wore a breathtaking custom Manish Malhotra lehenga, blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary glamour. Jacqueline's lehenga remained rooted to precision and a restrained colour palette.

Sharing the look, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Smoked bronze. Fluid draping. Intricate embroidery. A silhouette shaped with quiet confidence…and stunning @jacquelinefernandez is an aura personified.”

Let's take a closer look at everything that made Jacqueline's latest appearance truly unforgettable.

The rich-smoked bronze and charcoal black lehenga came with a structured blouse and a fluid mermaid skirt. The bustier-style blouse featured a sweetheart neckline while the bodice was heavily hand-embroidered with metallic silver beads, crystals, sequins, and intricate motifs, providing an armour-like effect.

The high-waisted mermaid skirt skimmed her body before gently flaring at the hem. A closer look at the skirt would reveal the different embroidery techniques Manish Malhotra used to make it a one-of-a-kind piece.

The skirt was adorned with abstract metallic threadwork on the upper half, followed by floral appliqué motifs around the hips and a lattice embroidered pattern on the lower half. The hem was completed with dense floral along with some embellishments to add more richness to the look.

Jacqueline also carried a sheer black dupatta around her neck with long panels falling on both sides. The simple monochrome dupatta balanced out the heavy embroidery of both the blouse and the skirt of the lehenga.

She styled the look with diamond studs, making sure to keep the accessories minimal so that the elaborate embroidery remains the focal point. Jacqueline opted for a bronze-toned glam makeup look with defined eyes and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a soft, voluminous blowout with a side part to further enhance the chic, contemporary look.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani In Matching Ivory Looks Make One Ethnic Chic Couple