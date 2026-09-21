Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor's Rs 485 Crore Net Worth: Multi-Crore Properties, Luxury Cars

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today, September 21. Kareena is one of the most versatile stars in Bollywood. She has delivered several hit films, including Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Singham Again, Tashan, Golmaal 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Veere Di Wedding. Her latest release, Daayra, is currently running in theatres.

As per a 2023 GQ report, the actor is among the highest-paid actors in India, approximately earning Rs 10-12 crore per film. Her income from films and several brand endorsements has also contributed to her estimated net worth of Rs 485 crore, according to GQ, which cited CNBC TV18.

Take a look at some of the luxurious and expensive assets owned by Kareena Kapoor.

Mumbai Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra address, Satguru Sharan, was designed by Darshini Shah of Design by Darshini Shah, as reported by the portal. The 3,000 sq ft property is reportedly valued at Rs 25-30 crore.

Their home is not just about high ceilings, polished wood, and vibrant walls. It is filled with pieces they have collected over the years. The couple have turned the place into what their designer calls "a travel diary". Pictures from trips, memories with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and little mementoes are placed across rooms, making the space feel lived-in and warm rather than museum-like.

The living area has a statement chandelier, vintage colonial furniture, paintings, chic curtains, and subtle walls highlighted with red-and-white panelling.

That is not all. The actor reportedly owns a holiday home in Gstaad, Switzerland, which is priced at around Rs 33 crore.

Kareena's Car Collection

The same media portal also shared details of the luxury cars owned by Kareena. The actor owns an Audi Q7, which is priced between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 95 lakh.

Kareena and her husband, Saif, also reportedly own an older model of the Range Rover Sport, valued at around Rs 99 lakh. Another luxury SUV in her collection is the BMW X7, which costs approximately Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.25 crore.

Her collection also includes two Mercedes-Benz models. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is priced from around Rs 1.71 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class costs between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 88 lakh.

Kareena's Luxury Bag Collection

GQ reported on her bag collection. Kareena's luxury collection also extends to designer handbags. Among them is a Chanel quilted flap bag with a gold chain and the brand's signature double-C clasp, reportedly priced at around Rs 8.48 lakh.

She also owns Hermes Birkin bags in black and tan, which are reportedly valued at Rs 13 crore.

Kareena has often been spotted carrying Louis Vuitton bags, including the Speedy Bandouliere and the Monogram Metis Empreinte Hobo, priced at approximately Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 2.66 lakh, respectively.

Her collection reportedly also features a Dior tote bag, worth around Rs 2.91 lakh. In addition, the actor has been seen carrying handbags from YSL and Celine, including a YSL crossbody bag and a tan Celine handbag.

Also Read: 'Never Starved Myself': When Kareena Kapoor Spoke About Her Weight Loss After First Pregnancy