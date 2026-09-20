'Never Starved Myself': When Kareena Kapoor Spoke About Her Weight Loss After First Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor is set to celebrate her 46th birthday tomorrow, September 21. Kareena, who has delivered multiple hits over the years and embraced motherhood twice, has often spoken about her love for good food and the dietary habits she follows.

Last year, she attended nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book launch event, where she shared her take on food. At the event, she revealed that she had gained around 25 kg, as reported by The Times Of India. She also revealed that, for some time, she felt pressure to regain her pre-pregnancy physique, but she did not pay much heed to the thought and told herself she still looked 'fab.'

Kareena said, "I was always a chubby kid. But I was always happy. My relationship with food has been amazing, so I think that has really helped. It's not like I have ever tried to starve to look thin; I am very comfortable in my own skin. In my teenage years, I was also always really happy to pick up a chip packet and eat. I was a confident girl."

Kareena welcomed her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, during her pregnancy, the actress's weight had reached 90 kg. Nineteen months after giving birth, Kareena shed 32 kg, bringing about a significant change in her physique.

In 2018, in an interview with Mid-Day as reported by ELLE India, Kareena said, "I was bearing a child. It was obvious that I would put on weight. But I wasn't [rattled]. I enjoyed my pregnancy. I loved it. Losing the weight after that was another journey. I remember, sometimes, I'd wear tight pants, and people would tell me, 'You've put on so much weight. You're thighs are so big.' And I was like, 'I don't care because I'm working on losing it.' Honestly, I'm comfortable in any shape and size."

She also credited her nutritionist and dietitian, Rujuta Diwekar, and Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.

Clarifying that she never starved herself, Kareena said, "I'd love to make this fact clear: I lost weight the right way. I'm a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can't live starving myself, without wholesome food, and would not have been able to conceive had I not eaten the way I did. Rujuta always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly, even when I was told to consume parathas with ghee."

"Not only had I had a child, but it had also been 10 years since Tashan released. Namrata made me repeat that journey even though [I had aged]. I had child-bearing hips and gained a lot of weight. But, she merely asked me to believe in her. She was set to change my body. We started our journey with me executing a mere eight repetitions in each exercise, because I had a weak back post delivery. Today, Namrata and I trained together, and executed a high-intensity class that involved 20-30 reps, one after another," said Kareena about her workouts in the same interview.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Daayra.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Says Taimur Wanted To Forgive Saif Ali Khan's Attacker, But She Struggled: "It Is Complex"