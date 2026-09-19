Trump Claims He Has Deal With Denmark To Bolster US Military Presence In Greenland

President Donald Trump said Friday he has a deal with Denmark to bolster the U.S. military presence in Greenland after months of threatening to take island by force from the NATO ally.

Trump in a social media post announcing the deal said the agreement "gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many US concerns."

He added that with the agreement his administration would "immediately" begin the process of developing a larger military presence on the mineral-rich Danish territory.

The Danish embassy in Washington had no immediate comment.

With his return to the White House last year, Trump called on Denmark to sell the island to the United States, while insisting that Greenland is crucial for US security. He pointedly wouldn't rule out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the US.

Denmark and Greenland repeatedly said the island is not for sale and condemned reports of the US gathering intelligence there. The U.S. push for Greenland is also opposed by Russia and much of Europe.

But Trump in his social media post Friday suggested an understanding may been reached that could bring an end to what was viewed as an existential crisis by Denmark.

"We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land," Trump said in his post. "We will be very protective of it!"

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