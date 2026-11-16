"Not A Bad Idea": Donald Trump On Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia

US President Donald Trump on Monday signalled he would welcome Jensen Huang being reinstated as chief of the AI chip giant Nvidia, after Huang resigned last week amid a spy scandal.

"I think having Jensen go back -- a lot of people are asking Jensen -- they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea," Trump told reporters as he headed on a trip to China.

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