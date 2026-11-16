California Restaurant Reinstates Nvidia Plaque After Brief Removal Amid Jensen Huang Controversy

The plaque commemorating Nvidia's founding at a Denny's diner in California is being reinstalled after it was briefly removed following allegations against the company's co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, NBC News reported. The framed plaque and photographs had been displayed above a booth at the Denny's restaurant in San Jose, where Huang and his co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, first discussed the idea that eventually led to the creation of Nvidia in 1993. The company has since become one of the world's most valuable technology firms, riding the global artificial intelligence boom.

However, visitors to the restaurant on Friday found an empty patch of brick wall and chipped paint where the commemorative display had been. According to a server at the outlet, the restaurant's "bosses" had ordered its removal.

A source familiar with the matter told The New York Post that the display was taken down before any discussions with larger stakeholders, apparently referring to Denny's corporate management, which oversees around 1,200 franchise locations across the US.

The decision was short-lived. On Friday, the company announced that the plaque would be restored. In a statement, Denny's said,

"We're reinstalling the plaque recognizing the conversations at Denny's that helped launch NVIDIA.

Jensen Huang started at Denny's as a dishwasher. Years later, he and his co-founders gathered in one of our booths to discuss the idea that became NVIDIA. The plaque commemorates that shared history.



America's Diner has long been a place where people and ideas come together, and that history deserves to be preserved."

The plaque was originally installed on September 26, 2023, during a ceremony attended by Huang and Denny's then-CEO Kelli Valade. The two revisited the story of Nvidia's beginnings at the restaurant.

Huang had previously spoken about how he and his co-founders regularly met at the booth near the back of the diner to discuss developing a chip that could enable realistic 3D graphics on personal computers. The restaurant is located around eight miles from Nvidia's headquarters.

"There was all the coffee you could drink, and no one could chase you out," Huang recalled, according to an Nvidia blog post about the ceremony.

The Nvidia co-founder also has a personal connection with the restaurant chain. He has said that he worked as a dishwasher and waiter at a Denny's in Portland, Oregon, when he was 15.

A server at the San Jose restaurant told The New York Post that he had served Huang several times. On one occasion, the tech executive reportedly left him a $300 tip. The server also recalled Huang ordering pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage, and giving $100 each to the restaurant's servers, cooks and dishwashers.

Why Was Jensen Huang In The News?

The removal of the plaque came amid controversy surrounding Huang, who has faced allegations about his personal conduct in recent weeks. Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese espionage. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that the alleged relationship compromised national security or the company's confidential information.

Huang has also faced allegations of an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reportedly reports directly to him.