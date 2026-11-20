Nvidia Scandal: The campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia is moving beyond social media petitions. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has now offered to take the fight straight to the chipmaker's headquarters, even threatening to rally employees, company founders and business leaders for a walkout.

And he has an unusual protest prop in mind: a megaphone covered in silicon wafers.

Speaking at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Kalanick threw his weight behind the growing campaign to reinstate Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO last week amid a controversy involving reported affairs and an investigation into possible foreign intelligence links.

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"We gotta bring Jensen back," Kalanick said during a conversation with investor Antonio Gracias, a longtime associate of Elon Musk.

The exchange took an interesting turn when Gracias pointed out that Kalanick was wearing a black leather jacket resembling Huang's trademark outfit. Kalanick used the moment to make his position clear.

"I will show up to Nvidia HQ with a wafer-encrusted megaphone, with tons of Nvidia employees who want to walk out... tons of CEOs, founders," he said.

He added: "Let's fight for what's right and give it our best shot. We don't have control of the outcome, but let's f***ing fight."

'Petition Good, Walkout Better': Kalanick's Message To Huang

Kalanick's comments were not just about supporting another technology leader. He also drew a parallel between Huang's exit and his own controversial departure from Uber in 2017.

Kalanick had resigned as Uber CEO following mounting pressure from investors and an investigation into the company's workplace culture. The investigation followed allegations of sexual harassment and problems in the company's human resources department.

He said he had even sent Huang screenshots of news reports from 2017 about a petition demanding his own return to Uber. "Petition good, walkout better," Kalanick said, adding that Huang did not respond to his message.

The comparison is particularly interesting because Kalanick himself knows what it is like to face pressure to leave a company he helped build. He co-founded Uber and played a central role in turning it into one of the world's biggest ride-hailing businesses.

200,000 Sign Petition To Bring Jensen Huang Back

Kalanick's intervention comes as an online campaign demanding Huang's reinstatement gathers support. The petition has reportedly crossed 200,000 signatures. It has attracted backing from some of the biggest names in the technology and investment industries.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly supported the campaign. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman have also expressed support for Huang.

Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey, venture capitalist Ron Conway and Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman are among other prominent voices questioning the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure.

Musk has compared Nvidia's decision to removing basketball legend Michael Jordan from a winning team. "Who wouldn't want to hire Jensen?" Musk has also said, reiterating his willingness to bring Huang on board.

The central argument among Huang's supporters is that his contribution to Nvidia and the global artificial intelligence industry makes his departure particularly consequential. They have also questioned whether he received adequate due process before leaving the company.

Jensen Huang Says He Is Willing To Return

Huang, in his first public comments after stepping down, indicated that he would be open to returning to the top job. He said he would be honoured to return if Nvidia's board believed doing so was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States.

He also apologised for being unfaithful to his wife. However, the growing public campaign may not change the company's position. Nvidia's board has reportedly ruled out reinstating him, despite the petition and support from influential technology leaders.

The controversy surrounding Huang involves reports of extramarital relationships and an investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. These developments have added another layer to an already unusual leadership crisis at one of the world's most important AI companies.

Why Travis Kalanick Wants Jensen Huang Back

Kalanick also made a broader argument about Huang's importance to the future of artificial intelligence. He said AI should work on humanity's terms rather than become a force that controls people.

In his view, Huang is among the people best positioned to ensure that this happens. "Jensen is the #1 guy that's going to give us that liberty, and stood for it," Kalanick said. He also stressed that the issue was about justice and due process, not simply whether Huang should return to his old position.