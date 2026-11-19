Nvidia's interim chief executive, Colette Kress, has a message for employees who are still hoping to see founder Jensen Huang return to the top job: it is time to move on.

At Nvidia's first company-wide meeting since Huang's resignation, Kress urged employees to look ahead. She also announced an early compensation review, bringing forward salary increases and equity awards to December instead of the usual March schedule.

"Let's move forward," Kress told employees during the meeting at Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters on Wednesday, according to a report by The Financial Times.

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Notably, Huang's departure has unsettled parts of the workforce, with some employees publicly calling for his return. The company, meanwhile, is preparing to find a permanent successor. The Nvidia board has already said that they are not considering Huang's return.

Nvidia Brings Forward Pay Hikes, Equity Awards

The company traditionally conducts its annual performance reviews in March. These reviews are linked to salary increases and stock-based compensation. Moving the process to December means employees will receive clarity on their compensation several months earlier than usual.

The decision comes as Nvidia tries to maintain employee confidence at a time of uncertainty over its leadership. "Kress's compensation announcement could be an important step in reassuring employees during the leadership transition," corporate governance expert Krishna Iyer told NDTV.

Kress has been with Nvidia for years and has served as its chief financial officer since 2013. She was appointed interim CEO after Huang stepped down on November 12, ending his 33-year tenure at the company he co-founded.

The meeting lasted around an hour and was attended by several senior executives. It was also streamed to employees on Microsoft Teams.

Newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones and Ian Buck, who leads Nvidia's hyperscale and high-performance computing business, were among those present.

Employees Want Jensen Huang Back

Kress's call to move forward comes against a backdrop of growing demands for Huang's reinstatement.

According to media reports, during the Wednesday meeting, the general sentiment among staff was that they wanted the former CEO back. The concerns are not limited to informal conversations.

A senior Nvidia employee reportedly wrote to the company's board, urging it to reconsider Huang's departure. The employee warned that the company could risk losing "irreplaceable talent" if the situation was not addressed.

Huang himself has indicated that he would be willing to return, provided the board believes it would serve the company's interests. However, the board has made its position clear. During Nvidia's earnings call on Tuesday, Jones said the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as CEO.

Significantly, Nvidia's business continues to report impressive numbers despite the leadership uncertainty. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion on November 17, marking a 103 per cent increase from the year-ago period. Its data centre business, a key driver of growth amid the global artificial intelligence boom, generated $107.6 billion in revenue, up 110 per cent year-on-year.