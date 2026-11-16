Nvidia Robotics Engineer Quits Over Jensen Huang's Exit: "I Leave With Sadness And Gratitude"

A senior engineer at Nvidia has resigned after the departure of long-time CEO Jensen Huang, Business Insider reported. The move sparked a massive conversation online about how big tech companies treat their staff during such major leadership issues.
According to the report, the employee, named Darrell Dai, who worked as a robot research engineer in Shanghai, announced his resignation and shared details on the social media platform X.
His decision comes just days after Huang resigned on November 12 amid reports of personal controversies. The board then appointed Colette Kress as interim chief executive.
Dai explained that he was leaving not just because Huang was gone, but because of how the board handled the situation.
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"Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close," Dai wrote.
Dai also praised Huang, saying that he admires his "willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious".
As the company search for a new CEO, Dai has said that he does not know every detail behind the allegations and also doesn't think any leader is above scrutiny. He just found it hard to accept the outcome.
I've decided to leave NVIDIA. There are a few things I want to say. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company's CEO. I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone's priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today's AI. I have seen that same vision in physical AI: investing in robotics, sharing open-source tools and projects, and building computing platforms that bring AI into the physical world. This is the work I do every day—and a future I believe in. But what matters most to me is the culture he helped build. Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. Jensen reads employees' Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard. That is why this has been so disappointing. I do not have all the facts surrounding the allegations, and I cannot prejudge the investigation. My admiration for Jensen does not put him above scrutiny. What I find difficult to accept is having to come to terms with his departure before receiving an explanation that helps me understand it. What this means for our direction, our culture, and the people doing the work remains unclear to me. I have felt that engineers' perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected. I understand that some information cannot be shared immediately. But that does not erase the feeling of being left outside a decision that affects the company we help build every day. A company's greatness comes from its leadership, its governance, and the people who turn its ambitions into reality. Employees' trust and sense of belonging are part of that, too. Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close. I leave with sadness and gratitude. The colleagues I have worked with, and the work we believed in together, will always matter to me. These are my personal views.— Darrell Dai (@darrell_dai) November 15, 2026
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He praised the workplace environment Huang had built over the years. Under Huang, engineers were pushed to learn more and more about their work.
"Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. Jensen reads employees' Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard," Dai said.
"That is why this has been so disappointing."
Many tech workers and supporters agreed with Dai, pointing out that over 1,600 comments on Nvidia's internal message boards and an online petition with more than 150,000 signatures have called for Huang's return.
"Organisers and signers are concerned that Jensen may have been forced out without due process and without even a few days to make his case. It's exactly why we are asking the NVIDIA Board to explain," the organisers said on the "Stand with Jensen" campaign's website.
On the other hand, some critics argued that corporate boards cannot share sensitive investigation details with all employees.
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