Nvidia Robotics Engineer Quits Over Jensen Huang's Exit: "I Leave With Sadness And Gratitude"

A senior engineer at Nvidia has resigned after the departure of long-time CEO Jensen Huang, Business Insider reported. The move sparked a massive conversation online about how big tech companies treat their staff during such major leadership issues.

According to the report, the employee, named Darrell Dai, who worked as a robot research engineer in Shanghai, announced his resignation and shared details on the social media platform X.

His decision comes just days after Huang resigned on November 12 amid reports of personal controversies. The board then appointed Colette Kress as interim chief executive.

Dai explained that he was leaving not just because Huang was gone, but because of how the board handled the situation.

Also read | 'He Was Disappointed': King Charles' Unexpected Biggest Regret Revealed

"Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close," Dai wrote.

Dai also praised Huang, saying that he admires his "willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious".

As the company search for a new CEO, Dai has said that he does not know every detail behind the allegations and also doesn't think any leader is above scrutiny. He just found it hard to accept the outcome.

Also read | "This Is My Dream": After Ending 10-Year Marriage, Woman Finds Fresh Start With Her Pet Pig"

He praised the workplace environment Huang had built over the years. Under Huang, engineers were pushed to learn more and more about their work.

"Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. Jensen reads employees' Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard," Dai said.

"That is why this has been so disappointing."

Many tech workers and supporters agreed with Dai, pointing out that over 1,600 comments on Nvidia's internal message boards and an online petition with more than 150,000 signatures have called for Huang's return.

"Organisers and signers are concerned that Jensen may have been forced out without due process and without even a few days to make his case. It's exactly why we are asking the NVIDIA Board to explain," the organisers said on the "Stand with Jensen" campaign's website.

On the other hand, some critics argued that corporate boards cannot share sensitive investigation details with all employees.