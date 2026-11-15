"This Is My Dream": After Ending 10-Year Marriage, US Woman Finds Fresh Start With Her Pet Pig

When Gayla Thompson's 10-year marriage came to an end, she didn't look for any traditional ways to cope. Instead, she decided to fulfil a long-held dream. According to the New York Post, she got a pet pig.

"My ex-husband always told me I couldn't have a pet pig," Thompson said as quoted. "So when the divorce was settled, getting my dream pig was the best way to start my new life."

The 33-year-old from Nashville welcomed an 8-week-old piglet named Daisy, who weighed just nine pounds at the time, in November 2025.

According to the report, she jokingly said, "I traded one pig for another."

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The report mentioned that Daisy has now grown into a sturdy 50-pound companion who lives right inside Thompson's home.

While caring for her has mostly been easy, there have been a few adjustments around the house, such as when Daisy figured out how to open kitchen cabinets.

"At about three months old, she realised she could open cabinets and pull everything out," Thompson said as per the report. "And pigs naturally root, so I had to baby-proof everything and protect my carpet."

Just in a few days, Daisy has become a well-known local celebrity. "It's not every day you see a pig on a leash at the store. She's very well known at the pet store. All the employees love her; she's part of the clean-up crew in every aisle," she said.

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Thompson said Daisy is even a regular at the popular fast food spot Sonic.

"You know the movie Charlotte's Web? I'm the little girl in that movie," Thompson said, as quoted.

This is not the first time for Thompson, who rescues and rehabilitates animals.

"I was always rescuing baby birds and rehabilitating them. An indoor pet pig is nothing short of expected from me," she added.

"This is my dream and I'm finally living it," she said.