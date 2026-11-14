'There Was Grief On Set': Lara Dutta On The Most Challenging <i>Ramayana</i> Scene With Ranbir Kapoor

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, with each character propelling the story forward. Lara Dutta's formidable Queen Kaikeyi is one of them. After all, it was Kaikeyi's demand that Lord Rama be exiled to the forest for 14 years that set the prophecy in motion.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Lara Dutta breaks down the many layers of Kaikeyi, a warrior princess who overcame numerous hardships to ultimately becoming King Dashrath's favourite queen. She speaks extensively about one of the film's most crucial moments featuring Ranbir Kapoor and her. Amid the whole debate between Rama and Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the actor shares her take on why playing Lord Rama was a much harder task than bringing Ravana to life.

Tell us about the atmosphere while filming the Kop Bhavan scene, one of the key scenes in Ramayana.

For Arun Govil, Ranbir and me, we knew that the entire Kop Bhavan sequence was the emotional heart of the Ramayana. As actors, if you're unable to deliver that, if it doesn't land correctly, the film derails. You don't fully grasp the significance of the wheels being set in motion for someone to fulfil a prophecy.

A lot of work went into designing that sequence and deciding how we would play it. There was a lot of gravitas on set while we were shooting it. You could feel a palpable sense of grief, almost, and you could sense it even as actors while performing those scenes.

And that confrontation between Kaikeyi and Rama that sets everything in motion, what was Ranbir Kapoor's energy like?

The scene you're referring to is when he comes into the Rajya Sabha right before he leaves. I've said this before in another interview, but Ranbir, even knowing how versatile he is as an actor, was an absolute revelation in this film.

It's the hardest thing for an actor when you're stripped of all the tools you usually use, your facial expressions, visible emotions, and reactions. At the end of the day, he was embodying divinity. When you're portraying God, you're beyond anger, sadness and joy. To maintain that sense of detachment and yet communicate everything through your eyes is incredibly difficult.

Which character is harder to play - Rama or Ravana?

Yash is brilliant as Ravana in this film. Ravana had access to every emotional tool an actor could use, whereas Rama did not. I hope people realise how much harder it is to embody Rama than it is to embody Ravana.

I loved what Ranbir did in that scene. I loved the way we were able to play off each other so naturally. That realisation that I cannot take back my words, I cannot undo what I've set in motion for Kaikeyi. The remorse, the guilt, the understanding that it's now out of my hands and there's nothing I can do. You could genuinely feel all of that on set that day. It was incredible.

Kaikeyi was first shown to be so affectionate towards Rama before everything changed. How did you approach that emotional shift?

There was a lot of preparation that went into playing a character as complex as Kaikeyi. Nitesh sir and I sat down and mapped out the entire background of who Kaikeyi was, the things that you don't see on screen. She had immense pride. She saved Dasharath on the battlefield, which is why he had promised her that her firstborn would ascend the throne. She was also Dasharath's favourite queen. She genuinely loved Ram, possibly even more than she loved her own son.

But it is that dichotomy and complexity within a mother's heart. You can be an absolutely loving mother, yet still be torn by your duty as one. Manthara reminds her, challenges her even, asking, 'Are you going to allow the destiny that was meant for your son to be taken away from him? What kind of mother will you be if you allow what is rightfully his to be taken away from him?' I think that is where she was torn.

You also mentioned earlier how she was one of the most misunderstood characters.

Yes, because if you look at it, Kaikeyi was never asking for something that was not hers. She was not asking for anything unreasonable. She was asking for something that had been promised to her. More than that, it's about understanding that, on a soul level, this person was literally there to fulfil a prophecy that had to be set in motion.

But I loved playing her. It was challenging as well because there aren't many scenes in which you can gradually show that transformation. So it was important that, within the limited scenes available, we convinced the audience that she could make that shift from being a devoted and loving mother to somebody who manipulated a king into sending his son into exile.

For me as an actor, the greatest praise, and I'm so grateful for it, is when I hear people in theatres say they cried during the interval block and hated me. As an actor, those are two incredible things to hear. That's a job well done.

Isn't it astonishing to see the same actor who was appreciated for her comedy roles doing something completely opposite in one of India's greatest epics?

I'm incredibly grateful to Nitesh Sir and Namit Malhotra for seeing that potential in me and casting me as Kaikeyi. In this industry, you get so used to being typecast. People become so comfortable seeing you do the same things that those are the only roles you're offered.

I've been waiting for a very long time for the right opportunity as an actor. I always say there's a trifecta that has to come into play. You need the right role, the right director who can bring a performance out of you, and a producer who presents you in the right way. It's so difficult for those three things to align perfectly, and I think this is one of those projects.

How many cameras did you have on set?

Massive sets. The scale of this film was incredible. That set was huge. Sometimes you feel like such a tiny part of something so enormous, and then you still have to emote and hold your own. There were a lot of cameras, and the technology being used was unlike anything I'd experienced before as an actor. It was truly an out-of-this-world experience from an actor's point of view. Being part of this film was an incredible experience.

Do you all have a Ramayana WhatsApp group now?

No, but we've all been on such a journey with this film. We've lived with it for a long time. I shot my portions for Part One in April, May and June 2024, so it's been part of our lives for quite a while. There's been so much discussion, so many opinions and so much speculation. Sometimes it's important to stay quiet and let your work speak for itself.

Ramayana has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within a week of its release.

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