Lara Dutta played Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana, which was released in theatres on November 5. Speaking to a media portal, the actor shed light on Kaikeyi's mindset and explained why she believes the character is far more than the stereotypical evil stepmother.

Talking to SCREEN, Lara said, "Nitesh has depicted Kaikeyi on screen with sensitivity and delicacy. It's been depicted in many versions that Kaikeyi loved Rama, possibly more than even Bharat. He was always her favourite."

She pointed out how enthusiastically Kaikeyi was choosing jewellery for Rama's coronation. "Kaikeyi never objected to Rama being declared the heir to Ayodhya. It was a joyous occasion for her," she said.

Lara also spoke about Manthara, played by Sheeba Chaddha, and her influence on Kaikeyi's life.

"Sheeba Chaddha, what an actor! Without Manthara, the arc of Kaikeyi wouldn't have been solidified. Both these characters go hand in hand. The history between them is so deep. Manthara may have been small-minded and manipulative, but her influence on Kaikeyi was immense. It's a very intricate, complex relationship," she said.

She added, "Kaikeyi was the only daughter born into a family of men. She lost her mother during childbirth and was raised by Manthara. Therefore, her relationship with Manthara went beyond that of a nursemaid. She was, in many ways, a mother figure."

Raised as a warrior princess, Kaikeyi was known for her exceptional skills as a charioteer. After marrying Dasharatha (Arun Govil), she continued to drive not only her brothers' chariots but also those of the king.

Lara recalled how Kaikeyi once saved Dasharatha during a battle, prompting the king to promise that he would grant any wish she asked for. However, Kaikeyi chose not to claim the favour at the time, calling it her duty.

"When she saved him on the battlefield, he promised to fulfil any wish she asked for as the king's word. At that time, she said it was just her duty," Lara said.

The actor explained that Kaikeyi's father was reluctant to marry his daughter to Dasharatha because she would become the king's third queen, at a time when royal marriages were largely political alliances. To secure the match, Dasharatha reportedly assured Kaikeyi's father that her son would one day inherit the throne of Ayodhya, regardless of whether he was the eldest heir.

"When Kaikeyi asked for Dasharatha's hand in marriage, her father didn't want her to become the third queen of a king because he knew that, in those days, alliances were made purely through marriage," said Lara.

"She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty to ensure what she believed was her son's birthright. If she didn't fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he would lose what had been promised to him from birth. It's an incredibly complex character to play," she added.

Further shedding light on the character, Lara said, "She's always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it's said in another version that she was born with the divine purpose of helping Lord Rama fulfill the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth."

She added, "Otherwise, Rama would have become the king of Ayodhya, ruled like any other king, and that would have been his history. But it was only because he was banished to the forest that all the events, including Ravana abducting Sita, took place. She's such a pivotal character in the story."

Explaining why she does not view Kaikeyi as a villain, Lara said: "In her mind, she's simply asking for what was promised to her and not manipulating anybody."

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor played Rama, Sai Pallavi portrayed Sita, and Ravi Dubey essayed the role of Lakshman.