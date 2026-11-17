Ranveer Singh has once again broken the internet with his new launch, a personal care brand - H.I.M. which stands for Handome Indian Man, co-founded by boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. The campaign video launched today shows Ranveer Singh at his entertaining best, with double-meaning rapid-fire jokes, visual gags, and particularly self-aware humour.

But what caught the attention of cinephiles is a subtle nod to Ranveer Singh's iconic hair-flip moment in Dhurandhar.

The Viral Hair-Flip Scene In Dhurandhar

The hair-flip moment recreated for this ad refers to a slow-motion sequence in Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari. It is an intense action scene in which he flips his long, wavy hair in a dramatic wave and fires a shot.

His thick, bouncy hair was a source of immense fascination for fans, who kept raving about his lustrous locks. His shampoo-commercial-worthy hair shot in the film sparked a series of memes and recreation challenges. It only seems fitting that the marketing geniuses incorporated it into his latest brand campaign video, highlighting a brand focused on men's skincare and daily grooming products tailored for Indian skin.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge were among the films considered by the jury to represent India at the 2027 Academy Awards. But despite the two films being among the year's biggest Hindi releases, neither made it to the final selection. One of the Jury member Vivek Vaswani has now revealed why.

Vaswani told NDTV jury did not consider Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar: The Revenge to be Oscar contenders. He also said the films did not represent Indian culture in the way the jury was looking for while deciding India's official submission.

The voting numbers offer another insight into the jury's decision. When asked how many votes Dhurandhar received out of the 14-member jury, Vaswani said the film got only four votes.

The comments come after the Film Federation of India announced Marathi film Gondhal as India's official entry for the 2027 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed and written by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal emerged from a field comprising 14 Hindi films, four Marathi films, four Telugu films, three Gujarati films, three Tamil films, one Malayalam film one Nepali film and one film from Nagaland.

The jury's final three films were Gondhal, Angh and Maine Vaapas Aayunga, with Gondhal eventually being selected.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The first part arrived in theatres in December 2025, followed by the second instalment in March 2026.

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