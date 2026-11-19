Ananya Birla, who recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9, shared an inside story that she received several proposals from the same person. Karan Johar asked her if she has ever received a proposal from a wealthy family only because it's brand meets brand.

" I don't know if it is brand meets brand, but a big proposal came in multiple times from the same person," Ananya replied.

"From the same person?" Karan quipped.

Asked about the person's identity, Ananya said, "That I can't now say."

She also added that the whole episode had upset her parents as she already had said the person 'no' once.

Ever since the episode aired last night, the Internet didn't stop buzzing over the person's identity.

"My guess is Kavin Mittal, as they said brand meets brand," wrote one user.

"No we all don't know because there are other rich groups other than ambani like godrej bajaj hinduja jindal," a second comment read.

Adding fun to the guessing game, another user wrote, "@grok who?"

Who Is Ananya Birla?

According to Ananya Birla's profile on Fortune India, the entrepreneur, who once pursued a career in music, has now expanded her interests to businesses spanning financial services, beauty, real estate and film production. However, her journey is also linked to the legacy of one of India's most influential business families, the Birlas. Daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya also holds leadership positions within the family conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group.

She made her debut as a film producer with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

She is also backing Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film, reportedly a zombie thriller, is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to be Ranveer's next release after the Dhurandhar franchise. On the show, she declared Pralay to be a "spectacle" and hoped that the audiences would like it.