Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a film that millennials and Gen Z audiences have remained obsessed with since it hit theatres in 2001. On December 14, the film will complete 25 years, and to mark its silver jubilee, Karan Johar hosted an event at the recreated Raichand home, which will be available for booking on Airbnb from November 23.

At the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan channelled Poo in a stunning chiffon gown by Elie Saab. Needless to say, she was serving a glamorous look, and 25 years later, the internet still can't help but appreciate Karan Johar's decision to cast the actor in the iconic role.

Kareena Kapoor's Rs 6.4 Lakh Chiffon Gown Is Giving Major Poo From K3G Vibes

Taking to Instagram, stylist Lakshmi Lehr revealed that the outfit worn by Kareena Kapoor at the Mumbai event on November 19 was sourced from Elie Saab's collection. The caption read, "25 years later, and Poo still knows how to make an entrance." Fashion enthusiasts couldn't agree more.

According to The Color Hour, the gown is priced at $6,950 (approximately Rs 6,47,650). The strapless gown features a crisscross pattern, adding character to the ensemble. It comes with a scarf, which adds versatility to an otherwise sophisticated look.

The silk chiffon fabric elevates the fluidity of the outfit. It boasts an A-line silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem. An invisible zip closure at the back creates a cinched silhouette.

However stunning an ensemble is, hair and makeup can make or break the look. In Kareena's case, centre-parted hair styled in soft waves offered a clean finish to her PHAT-inspired avatar. For makeup, artist Pompy Hans opted for classic smoky eyes, making the actor's hazel eyes pop against the green dress.

Brown and black eyeshadow, black liner, and mascara added definition, while a layer of kohl and brown eyeshadow along the lower lash line made the actor's eyes appear larger. Soft pink blush and nude lipstick paired with a brown lip liner completed the look. The actor kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of earrings and a couple of rings.

As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham approaches its 25th anniversary, Karan Johar, along with Airbnb, invited media personnel and influencers for a sneak peek inside the recreated mansion, with portraits of Poo and Rohan, played by Hrithik Roshan, hanging on the walls. He also recreated Poo's room, the iconic fireplace, and the entrance where Rohan reunited with Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, in London 10 years after he was disowned by Yashvardhan, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Chooses A Rs 74,500 Emerald-Diamond Brooch For Meeting With Prince William And Kate Middleton