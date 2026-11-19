Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal, best known for directing Predators. Apart from the Desi Girl, the film's cast includes Michael Chiklis, Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson, among others.

While the actor is busy shooting, she is also making the most of her time on location. From taking long walks on the beach to spending time with her mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka took to Instagram to share precious moments from the Bluefly shoot.

Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Chants Gayatri Mantra

Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram. In one of the videos, she is seen sitting with Malti on her lap. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be offering prayers when the video was filmed.

Malti, while looking out of the window, can be seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra. As she finished the last verse, Priyanka praised her, saying, "So beautiful."

From performing pujas at home to playing Holi, Priyanka has been raising Malti in a cross-cultural environment. She has visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Siddhivinayak Temple with her, while also celebrating Christmas, Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving.

Priyanka Chopra's Bluefly Memory Dump

The Bluefly photo dump started with Priyanka's selfie, in which she was wearing no makeup. Other pictures showed Malti playing with sand on the beach, reading her mother's script, colouring, drinking tea and enjoying the movie set.

One of the pictures also featured Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra relaxing on the beach.

Priyanka Chopra's Advice For Raising A Strong, Badass Desi Girl

When Priyanka Chopra was on a press tour promoting The Bluff, she got candid with Nikhil Taneja for Yuvaa about how to raise an independent, strong daughter.

Reminiscing about her childhood, she shared that her father would give her the stage if she had an opinion, even when he was sitting with his friends. "He gave me space to be myself," she added.

"He gave me agency, very young in my life, and that is something I admired a lot," she noted. The actor shared that she and her husband Nick Jonas follow the same approach.

"Being present and listening to what she [Malti] is saying, hearing her even at a really small age. It makes such a big difference to a child's confidence when they feel heard," the actor added.

How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Daughter Him Prove He's A Singer

During an episode of The Jonas Brothers Podcast, Nick Jonas shared how Malti Marie makes him prove that he is a singer.

Sharing an incident involving Malti Marie, Nick Jonas said that she was in a car with him. The playlist had all her favourite songs and a few Jonas Brothers songs to help her get familiar with their music.

At one point, one of Nick Jonas' songs played, and she asked him, "Is this you?"

He replied affirmatively. Malti told him, "Sing it."

Nick told his brothers that his daughter wanted him to sing along as the song played in the car. Kevin laughed and said, "I love it."

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