Khloe Kardashian Shares Parenting Trick That Helped Daughter True Build Confidence

Khloe Kardashian has shared a parenting lesson on helping children deal with failure and difficult situations. The reality star explained why she believes it is important for kids to see adults make mistakes and learn from them rather than expect everything to go perfectly. She also recalled an instance when her daughter wanted to quit gymnastics and revealed how she encouraged her to keep going instead of giving up when things became challenging.

During her podcast episode, Khloe in Wonder Land, Khloe recalled that her daughter True had considered quitting gymnastics because her cousins could perform cartwheels better than her. Watching the other children master a skill she was struggling with had begun to affect her confidence.

To encourage her, Khloe decided to join her at gymnastics and attempt the cartwheel herself. She told her, "Girl, do you want to? Okay. I'm going to go to gymnastics with you. I'm going to do a cartwheel because I can't do one. I'm going to show her that an adult can't do this. And you're going to be fine."

Khloe followed through on her promise and attempted a cartwheel in front of True, although things did not go quite as planned. Laughing about the experience during the podcast, she admitted, "So I did a cartwheel the best I could. It was silly. I looked ridiculous."

Her attempt seemed to have the desired effect on True. Seeing her mother struggle with the same move helped the little one feel more confident about her own efforts and realise that she was not doing as badly as she had thought.

"She now has been in gymnastics three years longer because she saw how ridiculous I looked, and she looked way better than me. So she has all this confidence," Khloé added.

The reality star explained why parents should not feel pressured to appear perfect in front of their children. She said, "It's so important, I think, for kids to know, to see how adults trip or fail a little bit. Like, how do we handle that?"

Khloe Kardashian has two children with her ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Their first child, a daughter named True Thompson, was born in April 2018. The former couple welcomed their second child, a son named Tatum Thompson, via surrogate, in July 2022.

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