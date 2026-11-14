Ali Fazal Opens Up About His Daughter's Personality, Calls Her "Opinionated"

Ali Fazal recently talked about his daughter Zuneyra and the personality traits she seems to have inherited from him and his wife, Richa Chadha. The actor said the 2-year-old is already developing strong opinions and gradually coming into her own. He also shared which qualities he believes their daughter should get from each parent.

In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor on her show What Women Want, Ali said, “I think she's very strongly opinionated already and we're seeing that. It's bizarre how beautiful that is, like how beautifully she's blooming into her own.”

Kareena then added that their daughter should inherit her strength from both her parents. Responding to this, Ali credited his wife, Richa Chadha, for their daughter's opinions and said that she should inherit her adventurous side from him.

“Well, actually a lot of the opinions from Richa, I'd say. Yeah, and maybe all the head from her. The adventure part from me, I think,” he added.

Earlier, Richa Chadha had also spoken about Ali Fazal's parenting style and the bond he shares with their daughter Zuni. While she admitted that his “obsession” with their daughter can sometimes be “irritating” and “annoying”, she also acknowledged that his involvement is better than having an absent father.

“It irritates me. He's sitting in Srinagar and asking whether Zuni's khichdi for lunch had pumpkin in it or not,” Richa shared in an interaction with Movified.

Richa further revealed that Ali tends to get overly concerned about their daughter and often micromanages things. Admitting that she sometimes asks him to relax, she said, “I'm like, ‘Leave it. Why do you have to micromanage everything?' He is that particular. It is annoying.”

Richa does not see Ali's overprotectiveness entirely as a bad thing. She believes his involvement is a positive trait, especially in a world where many children grow up with absent fathers. “It's a good problem to have. In a world of absent fathers, it's a sweet problem to have,” Richa added.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. The couple welcomed their daughter Zuneyra in July 2024.

Also Read | 'Relationship Can't Survive Without Respect': Richa Chadha Shares Non-Negotiables In Her Marriage To Ali Fazal



