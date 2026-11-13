3,150 Diamonds, 75-Year Legacy: Miss Universe Unveils New Crown Ahead Of The Finale

Miss Universe 2026 is heading towards the final showdown, with contestants from 121 countries vying for the coveted title. The organization was busy preparing for a spectacular swimsuit runway, scheduled for November 13, as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of the international pageant.

But before the competition began in full swing, a little motivation was necessary. And so, the pageant body decided to unveil the crown on November 12.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the Miss Universe Organization shared a glimpse of the bedazzling crown. The caption read, "Introducing 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy'. 3,150 diamonds, 75 years of history, and one extraordinary crown celebrating the past, present, and future of Miss Universe."

The crown was unveiled by George Wittels and Maison d'OR to mark the pageant's 75th Diamond Anniversary.

Different Crowns In The History Of Miss Universe

Over the years, the Miss Universe Organization has introduced new crowns to mark special milestones. Each represented a new journey and new opportunities, with the crown being passed on from one titleholder to another.

Over its 75-year history, the pageant has seen 12 different crowns.

The Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown (1952): It was the first-ever Miss Universe crown, featuring 1,529 diamonds. It was won by Armi Kuusela.

The Christiane Martell Crown (1953): It was also called the Metallic Bronze Crown because of its solid metallic bronze design. Christiane Martel won the title in 1953.

The Star of the Universe Crown (1954-1960): It was named after the star on its top and featured approximately 1,000 oriental cultured black pearls set in solid gold and platinum.

The Rhinestone Crown (1961-1962): Made from rhinestones, this crown marked the 10th anniversary of the pageant.

The Coventry Crown (1963-2001): Jeweler Sarah Coventry redesigned the rhinestone crown, incorporating a female figure holding a scepter at the centre. It was referred to as the Lady Crown.

The Mikimoto Phoenix Crown (2002-2008 and 2017-2018): It marked the 51st anniversary of the Miss Universe Organization and featured 500 natural colourless diamonds, weighing almost 30 carats, and 120 South Sea and Akoya pearls.

The CAO Crown (2008): Designed in Vietnam, the crown was a combination of 1,000 precious stones: 555 white diamonds, 10 smoky quartz crystals, 375 cognac diamonds, and 19 morganite gemstones, set in 18K white and yellow gold.

The Diamond Nexus Peace Crown (2009-2013): It was set with 1,371 gemstones and featured synthetic rubies to represent Miss Universe's HIV/AIDS education and awareness platform.

The DIC Crown (2014-2016): Ten artisans worked on this crown, and it took them four months to complete. It was reminiscent of the Manhattan skyline and comprised five pieces of blue topaz, 311 diamonds, 33 pieces of heat-fired crystals, and 198 pieces of blue sapphire, set in 18K white gold.

The Mouawad Power of Unity Crown (2019-2021): It comprised a golden canary diamond weighing 62.83 carats. It symbolised diversity, ambition, beauty, and community.

The Mouawad Force for Good Crown (2022-2023): It was adorned with 110 carats of blue sapphires, a royal blue sapphire at the centre, and 48 carats of white diamonds.

The Jewelmer Lumière de l'Infini Crown (2024-2025): It was handcrafted using traditional Filipino and French jewellery design techniques. It was adorned with hundreds of diamonds and 23 golden South Sea pearls, with a body made of gold and platinum.

Miss Universe finale is scheduled for November 24 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Representing India is Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala.

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