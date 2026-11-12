Decoding Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Elegant Greek Wedding Wardrobe

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding celebrations were all about keeping things elegant without going over the top. The music composer and the businesswoman got married in Athens, Greece, on November 11, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. From the dreamy floral setting to their carefully chosen designer outfits, the couple made a case for understated luxury, with blush pink and ivory taking centre stage.

Anirudh gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, sharing photographs clicked by House On The Clouds from two ceremonies. He captioned the post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.” Designer Tarun Tahiliani was behind the couple's wedding looks, bringing together traditional details and a softer, contemporary style.

Kaviya's bridal look was a lesson in keeping things classic while adding a few special details. She wore a blush-pink floor-length lehenga with intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. The voluminous skirt featured delicate sequins, beads and shimmering embellishments, while the fitted short-sleeved blouse completed the look.

She accessorised with a dual-row diamond necklace, a delicate chain, drop earrings, bangles and rings. Long tresses styled in a soft blowout and minimal blush-toned makeup kept the overall look fresh and elegant.

Anirudh coordinated with his bride in an ivory-beige traditional ensemble. His look featured a blush-pink silk shirt, a matching veshti and an embroidered jacket detailed with traditional motifs and threadwork. Layered necklaces and beige suede loafers added the finishing touches.

For another ceremony, the couple switched to more contemporary outfits. Kaviya wore a sleeveless, high-neck corset-style blouse with silver and rose-gold embroidery, shimmering beadwork and tassel detailing. She paired it with a dusty mocha-brown sheer skirt featuring layered chiffon and flowing panels.

Anirudh opted for a more relaxed resort-inspired look. His ivory jacket featured sequined palm tree and landscape motifs in olive green, brown and black. He layered it over an open-neck chocolate-brown embellished shirt and dark-brown pleated trousers. A pendant necklace, tinted sunglasses and black shoes completed the outfit.

Together, Anirudh and Kaviya's wedding wardrobe struck the perfect balance between traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary style.

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