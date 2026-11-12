Who Is Kimberly Powell, Nvidia Executive Who Had Affair With CEO Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO who is under investigation for an extramarital relationship with Alice Huange, a Chinese executive who US intelligence determined is Beijing's spy, also had a second affair with a subordinate who reports to him, according to a New York Times report.

The previously unreported relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care and one of Huang's 60 or so direct reports, the report said.

Who Is Kimberly Powell

Per Nvidia's website, Powell, 48, joined the chipmaker company in 2008. She oversees the company's worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualisation that power the ecosystem of medical imaging devices, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.

Previously, Powell led the company's higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programmes, NVIDIA AI Labs, and the NVIDIA Inception programme.

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Her LinkedIn profile showed that Powell has risen through the ranks at Nvidia. She joined the company with the responsibility of establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments and was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016. By late 2017, she was appointed vice president of healthcare.

The New York Times reported that Powell attended technology conferences around the world and delivered speeches on behalf of the company.

In March, she reportedly appeared at GTC, Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, where she spoke about using AI to aid in breakthroughs in health care and biology, using cartoon depictions of Huang in her presentation.

During the conference, Nvidia executives were at a nearby hotel, where Huang, 63, and Powell were reportedly caught being affectionate. The questionable interaction was captured on camera by a bystander, who was caught by Huang's security team and made to sign a nondisclosure agreement, three people briefed on the incident told NYT.

Both Huang and Powell are married to other people.

Before joining Nvidia, Powell worked as a hardware engineer at DOME imaging systems from January 1999 to April 2003, her LinkedIn profile showed. She also worked at Planar Systems, Inc., Medical Business Unit, where she worked for a little over five years.

The Second Affair

The report of the second affair follows Huang's acknowledgement of a relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this past spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.

The Nvidia CEO admitted to having had a relationship with Huang -- to whom he bears no familial relation -- in a note to Nvidia employees Sunday, writing, "I was unfaithful to my wife."

Following the report of the second affair, Nvidia's board is reportedly preparing to oust Huang. The tech company's board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, according to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter.

As the artificial intelligence industry surge has spurred Nvidia's stock prices to new heights, Huang has appeared at US President Donald Trump's side at White House events, as recently as last month when he accepted a National Medal of Science from the Republican leader.

Huang was among the world's most influential tech leaders -- including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg -- who vowed to self-regulate AI against possible threats, as Trump rejected calls for government oversight and dismissed warnings the technology could wipe out humanity.

Nvidia shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against Huang and the AI chip maker for failing to disclose information about the relationship to investors. Nvidia shares have plummeted in recent days since Huang admitted to the affair.

Nvidia designs advanced components originally created to handle 3D visuals in video games, called Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). The company's processors are mostly made by Taiwanese company TSMC, the world's largest contract manufacturer of chips.

