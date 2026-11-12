Advertisement

Jensen Huang Had Affair With Nvidia Executive Who Reported To Him: Report

The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Jensen Huang Had Affair With Nvidia Executive Who Reported To Him: Report
Jensen Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the report said.

 Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.

Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees

 Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jensen Huang, Jensen Huang Extramarital Affair, Nvidia
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com