Jensen Huang Had Affair With Nvidia Executive Who Reported To Him: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.

Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees

Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading

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