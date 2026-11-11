Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding: Inside Pic Features Rajinikanth, MK Stalin

Producer AV Suresh has given fans a glimpse of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding in Greece by sharing a picture from the celebrations.

The producer of the Tamil film Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi took to Instagram to share the photograph, which features Dayanidhi Maran and his daughter posing for a selfie.

The picture also offers a glimpse of some of the high-profile guests at the wedding, including MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. Both MK Stalin and Rajinikanth kept their look traditional for the occasion, opting for a veshti paired with a kurta.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are now married. The couple married in a lavish, star-studded destination wedding in Greece on November 11.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got engaged on November 10, sources told NDTV.

Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his stellar work in Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jana Nayagan (2026).

According to reports, the couple will host a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

Several big names from the world of politics, sports and films are expected to attend the Chennai reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.

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