Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Get Married In Greece. A Look At Their Relationship

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran got married today in Greece. The couple have been in the news ever since rumours of their wedding began circulating online.

Taking to Instagram, the singer made the announcement with a wedding picture. The caption read, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." Anirudh was spotted wearing a beige lungi with a shirt and embellished blazer while Kavya looked like a dream in a pastel lehenga.

While the couple have largely kept their relationship private, fan sightings and speculation have kept them in the headlines. As they embark on a new journey together, here's a look at their relationship over the years.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Relationship

Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has ever publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the initial rumours began in 2025. Last year, fans on social media started speculating that the two were dating.

The whispers were dismissed and even downplayed. However, some fans claimed to have spotted the couple together in New York. People in the industry, including actor Y. G. Mahendran, also dropped hints about Anirudh and Kavya.

In October 2026, reports of the wedding between Anirudh and Kavya gained traction, especially after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran personally invited dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Soon after, videos of the wedding invitation boxes went viral online. The ivory-and-powder-blue boxes, designed by Ranjini Iyengar, were widely circulated on social media.

Sharing a video of the invitation, the designer wrote, "Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!" The box featured baroque detailing and sculptural artistry.

According to sources, Anirudh and Kavya had an engagement (nichayathartham) on November 10 in Greece. In Tamil weddings, the nichayathartham ceremony typically takes place a day before the wedding.

Meals were curated by Arusuvai Natarajan, who is known for catering celebrity weddings and events. The Tamil Brahmin wedding was an intimate ceremony attended by loved ones and close friends of Anirudh and Kavya.

Also Read | Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home Ahead Of His Wedding To Kavya Maran

