'Lucky Little Sister': Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Praises Stepson Arhaan's Bond With Sipaara

Sshura Khan has shared a special post for stepson Arhaan Khan on his 24th birthday. Arhaan, the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, shares an affectionate bond with Arbaaz's second wife, Sshura. On Arhaan's birthday, Sshura praised his adorable relationship with step-sister Sipaara.



Sshura shared photos of Arhaan playing with the toddler, as her toys lay scattered around them. The post also featured a snap of Arhaan sharing a sweet moment with Sshura and Arbaaz.

Sshura Khan's Post For Arhaan Khan

In her post, Sshura mentioned that Arhaan had set incredible standards for Sipaara as an elder brother. She said that Sipaara was “one lucky little sister.” Calling Arhaan “one in a million,” Sshura wished him a happy birthday.



“In the years that I've known you, I've admired the wonderful son and incredible friend you are, but watching you as a big brother has been a whole new discovery…!! You've set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less..! She's one lucky little sister, and you're one in a million,” the caption read.



Arhaan had a witty reply ready. In the comments section, he referenced a dialogue from the Netflix show Ba***ds of Bollywood and wrote, “Akkha family ek taraf, sipaara ek taraf (The whole family on one side and Sipaara on one side).”

Sshura And Arhaan Khan's Bond

On his birthday last year, Sshura had shared a post for Arhaan with the tag “#bestesthuman”.



Arhaan had shared a photo from Sshura Khan's baby shower in a carousel post last year. The photos also featured Arhaan spending time with his cousins. He titled the post, “Big brother bootcamp.”



Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan welcomed Arhaan in 2002. After two decades together, the couple decided to split in 2017. Arbaaz Khan got married to Shura Khan in 2023. The couple welcomed a girl, Sipaara, in 2025.



Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Reveals How Amrita Singh Became A 'Motherly Figure' In Her Life