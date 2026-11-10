Inside <i>Chumbak</i> Star Amyra Dastur's Home: 200-Year-Old Cabinet, Jackie Chan-Signed Phone

Actor Amyra Dastur's home is an oasis of calm in Mumbai's chaotic and fast-paced life. With old heirlooms, a wall full of framed posters and comfortable interiors, the house has a lived-in vibe. Director Farah Khan gave a home tour of Amyra Dastur's flat, showing glimpses of how her house is different from a typical celebrity home.



Amyra's house was actually built by her maternal grandfather in the 19th century. Today, the actor and her mother reside in the heritage building. Many of the home's original features, from its high ceilings to its tiled floor, have been retained by Amyra.

Inside Amyra Dastur's Home

One of the highlights of the house is the poster wall in the dining and living area. Amyra made the wall herself during the Covid-19 lockdown. She told Farah that it took her six months to complete the project. The wall featured different posters, from images of Marvel movies to those of witty quotes.



A 200-year-old cabinet with old cutlery featuring Amyra's family crest is another highlight.



Amyra Dastur's bedroom features a walk-in closet with clothes organised in different sections. The space also has an open shelf display of designer bags and souvenirs from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more. The room is airy and light due to the lack of cupboards.



The actor also shows off a phone signed by Jackie Chan as one of her most prized possessions. The duo worked together in the film Kung Fu Yoga.







Farah calls the house like something out of the Harry Potter series. There is a wall with black-and-white wallpaper. An antique cupboard is located on one side. A spiral staircase leads to the attic.



Amyra has a special bridge made in the house for her four cats. The wooden structure allows her pets to watch pigeons easily.



Farah, Amyra and her mother prepared traditional Parsi dishes like Papeta Par Eedu, which has poached eggs on top of spiced potatoes. They had the dish with mutton dhansak.



The video ends with a gift-giving session. Aymra gifted a necklace, candles, chocolates and brownies to Farah.



Also Read: Inside Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai Home With Piano, Balcony Views And Warm Interiors