Inside Vikas Khanna's New York Apartment With A Prayer Room And Skyline Views

Chef Vikas Khanna opened the doors to his New York City apartment in a high-rise building. Sharing glimpses into his home, the MasterChef judge revealed that the apartment's minimalist interior incorporates cultural influences.

Sharing a video on Instagram, popular content creator Priyam Saraswat toured Vikas Khanna's apartment. As soon as he enters, he steps into a large living room area with wide windows, offering unobstructed views of major city landmarks, including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. “A rare New York apartment where you can see all the iconic buildings at the same time,” Vikas shared.

The entire apartment follows an all-white colour palette and minimal design. On one side of the living space there is a plush off-white sofa, complemented by a matching centre table and a tan-hued rug. The most striking element of the space is the pillar designs inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The chef revealed that the crowns of the pillar are being created and will be installed on March 23, 2027. “I'm minimalistic, and I don't own anything. I'm a warrior for my culture and cuisine in this country,” he added.

On another side of the living area is a minimal dining setting, where Vikas Khanna usually has his breakfast in the morning before heading out to his restaurant. His kitchen is equally practical and has a very minimal setup. In a heartwarming gesture, the chef cooked parathas for the creator during the home.

Remembering his late sister, the chef revealed that the Chrysler Building was his sister's favourite, making the view a reminder of her. The apartment also has a prayer room, housing an idol of Lord Krishna. Vikas revealed that the idol belonged to his sister.

Speaking about how he chose the apartment, Vikas shared that he selected a unit directly below his former employer in the same building, as he did not want to live above them. Complementing the minimal aesthetic, Vikas' bedroom is also arranged as a cosy space with views of the city skyline. Right beside his bed, there is an open balcony.

The apartment also has an empty room for his mother, for when she decides to visit New York. During the tour, Vikas said that material possessions and luxury do not hold much importance for him. “I feel this should open a lot of doors and windows for a lot of kids like us, who want to dream big," Vikas shared.

He sees his home as something more meaningful, a reminder that young people from ordinary backgrounds can dream big and build a life beyond the limits of their circumstances.

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