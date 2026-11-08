Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Reveals How Amrita Singh Became A 'Motherly Figure' In Her Life

Saba Pataudi recently spoke about her bond with Amrita Singh and shared the support she received from her during her younger years. Saba said Amrita was like an elder sister who often advised her while also caring for her like a mother figure.

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991. Saba was 15 years old at the time, and Amrita became close to her. Shedding light on those years, Saba said she has many fond memories of their time together.

Speaking about the period after Saif and Amrita's divorce in 2004, Saba said their interactions naturally became less frequent. However, she stressed that she continues to cherish their relationship. During the conversation, Saba also expressed her admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it clear that she shares an amicable bond with her sister-in-law.

Talking about Amrita and Kareena, she said, "I found her to be very sorted. I liked her. I was fine with her. I love Bebo. That's clear. My loyalties are exactly where they are meant to be. But she (Amrita) was good with me too. She gave me a lot of direction. Where my mother might criticise me, she would say the same thing in an older-sister manner."

Saba also spoke about the attention Amrita Singh paid to her appearance and personal style. Recalling their interactions, she said Amrita would often notice the clothes and accessories she was wearing and would not hesitate to share her views.

"If she ever meets me, that's something she always has to check. And I kind of dress appropriately before meeting her because she'd be like, 'Why is your bag blue and your dress pink?' She always corrected me, so I knew better," said Saba.

"She was a motherly figure in a nicer, more approachable manner than my own mother back then, who was very strict," she added.

Saif and Amrita had a quiet wedding in 1991. They parted ways in 2004. Later, in 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan On Her Changing Equation With Amrita Singh After Divorce From Saif Ali Khan: "She Took Me For Photoshoots And Did So Much"