Saif Ali Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 4.11 Crore: Report

Saif Ali Khan has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix revealed. The deal for the 797 sq ft apartment, located in Hi-Cons Residency, also included two open parking spaces.



The deed was executed and registered on October 19 this year. However, the agreement for the sale was signed on March 7, 2024. The buyers took possession of the apartment on the same day. The agreement was registered on March 11, 2024.



The sale attracted a stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakh.

Saif Ali Khan Sells Mumbai Apartment

In March 2007, Saif bought a 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit spanning two higher floors of Hi-Cons Residency. He paid the developer, Hi-Con Constructions, Rs 9.7 crore for the unit.



The property, which came with parking, was divided into three apartments on June 19, 2014. Two flats, measuring 2,997 sq ft and 2,205 sq ft, respectively, were on a lower floor. The remaining apartment, measuring 797 sq ft, was on a higher floor.



As per CRE Matrix, the original purchase price covered all three apartments.

Saif Ali Khan's Other Real Estate Transactions

The actor recently leased two commercial units on Mumbai's Andheri Kurla Road to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh. The units have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 sq ft, documents accessed by CRE Matrix stated.



The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29 this year for a five-year term ending on May 9, 2031. Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, has been identified as the licensee and Saif, acting through his constituted attorney, as the licensor.



Earlier, Saif purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Satguru Sharan building for Rs 23.50 crore. The actor lives there with his family. The property, measuring more than 6,500 sq ft, was purchased in April 2012.



Before shifting to Satguru Sharan, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, lived in Bandra's Fortune Heights apartment complex.



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