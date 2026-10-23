At NDTV World Summit, Experts Decode India's Rise As Global Research Superpower

NDTV World Summit 2026: India is looking to strengthen its position as a global research and innovation hub by investing in scientific discoveries, emerging technologies and collaborations between universities and industries. At the NDTV World Summit 2026, Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and Professor Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), discussed research funding, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials and opportunities for Indian researchers. The discussion highlighted how research investment and collaboration can help scientists develop solutions for India's needs and create technologies with global applications.

ANRF Supports Over 100 Research Projects, Focuses on Deep Science

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman said ANRF is supporting more than 100 research projects and working to strengthen India's scientific research ecosystem. He highlighted the role of AI Surreal in simplifying research and making scientific knowledge more accessible, while emphasising the need to connect academic institutions with industry to encourage greater collaboration.

Kalyanaraman said ANRF is investing across sectors, including two-dimensional materials, advanced materials and AI-driven science and engineering. He stressed that deep science is essential for building deep-technology capabilities and that India must encourage new ideas rather than follow existing technology models.

He also highlighted opportunities in areas such as affordable healthcare and education technology, adding that India needs an ecosystem where innovators can develop solutions for domestic and international markets.

IISc Professor Highlights Opportunities in Advanced Aerospace Research

Professor Duvvuri Subrahmanyam expressed optimism about the support available to researchers, describing ANRF as an important development for India's scientific community. He said the foundation could accelerate scientific research in the coming years.

Discussing aerospace engineering, Subrahmanyam highlighted high-speed flight as a specialised area of research pursued by only a few countries. His remarks pointed to opportunities for Indian scientists and engineers to contribute to advanced aerospace technologies.

The discussion was about the importance of attracting and supporting research talent. Kalyanaraman said India's expanding research ecosystem could offer more opportunities for professionals to develop ideas and build technologies. He added that collaboration and greater investment would be crucial to India's ambition of becoming a global science and engineering leader.